Flush criminals out of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells new CP

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Lagos command, Abiodun Alabi, to flush out criminal elements from the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a pull-out ceremony in honour of Hakeem Odumosu, the immediate past Lagos CP, who was recently promoted and decorated with a new rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

At the event held at the Police College, GRA, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who praised Odumosu for his brilliant service in Lagos, said it would amount to a disservice to him if the command and its new leadership failed to sustain and even surpass his legacies.

“It would be a disservice to AIG Odumosu if the level of policing in Lagos goes down after this moment. The least we can do is to ensure the labour of Odumosu is not in vain.

“I charge the new CP and all officers serving in Lagos Command to show renewed commitment to fight crimes and ensure the security of lives is raised to the level where the state would be the envy of others in the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Read also: Alabi may take over from Odumosu as new Lagos police boss

Odumosu’s exit from the police force followed his attainment of the statutory retirement age of 60 years. He was enlisted in the police on March 3, 1990, and served for 32 years.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of Southwest operations, Johnson Kokumo, who represented the IGP Usman Alkali Baba, said Odumosu, throughout his years of service, did not fit into the description of “mercantile police officer” – a term used to portray unethical officers.

On his part, Odumosu said: “It is time for me to quit the state and continue my journey into civil life. I have played my role and delivered my line. I am retiring today, but I am not tired. Nigeria Police Force will continue to be my constituency.”