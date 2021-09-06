Flour Mills set to host its 61st annual general meeting

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated foods and agro-allied Group, owners of the iconic food brand – ‘Golden Penny,’ is set to hold its 61st Annual General Meeting at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company will at the meeting on the 8th of September 2021 conduct its ordinary and special businesses, including passing the respective resolutions thereto.

The Meeting shall also afford shareholders the opportunity to ask questions in respect of the Audited Financial Statements and the report of the Directors. The Company shall be proposing a final dividend of N6.8 billion or N1.65 per ordinary share of 50k to its shareholders for approval.

This year’s Annual General Meeting, themed “Enriching Lives, Empowering Communities,” will highlight the Group’s remarkable achievements in the 2020/21 financial year despite difficulties faced by businesses as a result of the global pandemic. The Group saw significant growths as a result of its consumer-focused product innovation, accretive strategic relationship across all its business value chains and increased investments in backward integration further to its continued commitment to increasing local content in the agro-allied sector.

Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director commented: “We are optimistic that the business environment will continue to improve as we further sharpen our Route to Consumer Business Focus. We believe that putting our consumers at the heart of the business enables us to optimize value for our shareholders and create long term positive impact for all stakeholders.

I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the communities in which we operate as well as our business partners for their dedication in supporting our growth.

Finally, I wish to thank our shareholders, for their continued support, trust and confidence in our capabilities as we stay committed to improving our operational excellence.”

Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the restriction on mass gatherings in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission on holding AGMs using proxies, attendance at the AGM shall only be by proxy. The proceeding of the AGM will nonetheless be transmitted live via the following Channels: www.fmnplc.com; and on YouTube www.youtube.com/fmngroup.