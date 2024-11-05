Flooding: NDDC to rescue 17 communities in Rivers, Bayelsa

Sam Ogbuku, managing director of NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun a channelisation project to rescue about 17 communities in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

A report from the commission said has already begun along Kolo Creek, traversing 17 communities from Okarki-Otuogidi to Ogbia communities of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Read also: Flooding: FG begins dams assessment to avert future risks

Speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony at Okarki in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC managing director, said the project would reduce flooding in surrounding communities and mitigate its impact on the Ahoada axis of the East-West Road. He stated that the channelisation project would also boost commercial activities in the area, improve aquatic life and reduce the threat of water-borne diseases to the rural communities.

Ogbuku said although the project was expensive, the benefits for the people far outweighed the cost, stating: “We have started the project, and we will complete it on schedule.”

He noted that the channelisation of the Kolo Creek, which serves several communities in Bayelsa and Rivers states, was in response to an appeal from the community leaders asking for urgent intervention to remove the blockages that could lead to havoc if not urgently addressed.

Victor Antai, NDDC executive director of projects, described the channelisation of the creek as a major project. Antai said the NDDC demonstrated the meaning of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda through life-changing projects such as the one undertaken by the NDDC.

Read also: FG to construct more dams to tackle flooding

Elijah Harry Aduan, the traditional ruler of Okarki, commended the NDDC for the bold step to address Kolo Creek’s blockage.

To show their appreciation, the royal father conferred a chieftaincy title and decorated the NDDC MD as “Itonji Oka-Akie I (light of the people) of Okarki Kingdom.

Share