Flooding: NBM donates food items, cash to victims

A non-governmental organisation, Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has donated food items and cash of N5 million to the Maiduguri flooding victims.

Olorogun Ese Kakor, national president, NBM of Africa, announced the donation during a sympathy visit to Abubakar Umaru Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno, in his Maiduguri palace, recently.

Olorogun said one of the major objectives of the organisation was to carry out humanitarian services wherever the needs arises, especially in alleviating the sufferings of victims of flood-affected communities.

“It is a special pleasure to be here in Borno State and in your sacred palace.

“Providing succour to the vulnerable is part of nation-building; and nation-building should not be left alone in the hands of the government.

Read also: Flooding: FG begins dams’ assessment to avert future risks

Organisations should also be encouraged to assist the government no matter how little they can.

“In line with our mandate, we have also engaged the documentary of our rich cultures and traditions; sequel to this, I have instructed our research team to visit Bornu to document her rich culture and tradition and unveil them to the world.

“Your Highness, be rest assured that the NBM will do all it takes to preserve, protect, sustain, and promote the rich culture and tradition of the Bornu people,” he noted. He said that the visit was not a show-off, but an act of patriotic service to humanity and brotherhood.

“The NBM of Africa sees it as a priority to be here to fulfil the mandate of helping ourselves from the grave effects of the flood. To this effect, we are giving the sum of N5 million, 400 tubers of yam, 100 bags of rice, and 50 bags of beans to the displaced persons in Borno State.”

Abubakar Umaru Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi thanked the organisation for their gesture.

Share