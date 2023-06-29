Flooding: FCTA declares Trademore estate disaster area

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared Trademore Estate, located at Lugbe area of the FCT, Abuja, a disaster area, following a flood that left the area in ruin on June 23.

Olusade Adesola, the permanent secretary of the FCTA, made the declaration during an assessment visit to the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that more than 116 houses were submerged at the estate following a heavy downpour.

“Having seen the extent of the flooding, we hereby declare the Trademore area a disaster zone that needs immediate action to remedy further damages and loss of lives and properties.

“This is part of steps to address the incessant flooding at the Trademore Estate. I want to assure residents that adequate steps will be taken to forestall further damages to properties and loss of lives to flooding at the Estate.”

Read also: Spate of Commissioning: NIMASA DG’s ‘Tour of Duty’ in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt

Adesola said that a taskforce on flood mitigation in the FCT, comprised of heads of relevant agencies of the FCT, would assess the situation and make recommendations for remedial actions.

“The executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) who chairs the taskforce on flood mitigation in the FCT is here. The commissioner of police and other officials of the FCT, particularly FEMA, Development Control and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board are all here.

They are ready to evolve solutions that will immediately address the situation,” he said.

Adesola, who expressed shock at the level of flooding at the estate, also decried development activities in flood prone areas with serious consequences to lives and properties.

The permanent secretary expressed sadness at the return of people to the affected properties, few days after the flooding disaster, in spite of the dangers of imminent future incidents.

He vowed that the FCT Administration would not allow the situation to continue.

“We were quite amazed at the level of flooding that occurred at Trademore. More particularly is the risk that people took to build on such a low-level plain.

“While on the road, you will see that even the roof of some of the houses are below the road level, which ab initio made them vulnerable to flooding,” he said.