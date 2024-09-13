Flooding: Diri seeks concrete measures to stem tide

Douye Diri, Bayelsa State governor

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has urged the Federal Government to take action against the flooding menace in the country by building dams and dredging rivers.

He made this call during a meeting with first-class traditional rulers in Bayelsa, held in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday.

Diri stated that the major river channels had become shallow and required dredging to increase their water-carrying capacity.

He emphasised that the Federal Government must go beyond issuing warnings about impending floods and take concrete measures, such as dredging rivers and building dams, to mitigate the impact of flooding in Nigeria.

The governor’s remarks followed an appeal by King Bubaraye Dakolo, chairman of the state’s Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

During the meeting, Diri also announced the lifting of the suspension on King Azibakayam Wongo, the Obanema (paramount ruler) of Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the traditional institution and the state and local governments in maintaining peace in the state.

Diri expressed appreciation for the kings’ support and assured them that his administration’s doors were always open to their counsel, urging them to maintain integrity.

King Bubaraye Dakolo, chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, explained that the visit was to congratulate the governor on his Supreme Court victory, which reflected the wishes of the people of Bayelsa.

The king also commended the governor for working closely with traditional rulers and expressed their readiness to continue collaborating with the government for the development of Bayelsa. NAN