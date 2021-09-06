Flood overtakes Aba city, commercial activities brought to standstill

Commercial activities were brought to a standstill on Sunday, September 5 by the late afternoon heavy downpour in Aba city, the hub of commerce in Abia State.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with BusinessDay, residents of some densely populated suburbs of Aba were unable to move from one of the streets to another, even as most of the major markets like Ariaria, Ngwa Road, and Ohanku road markets were forced to close.

Many commuters could not move from one city to another as a result of the flood.

The traditional ruler of Ohazu, an autonomous community that comprises Ndiegoro, Akoli, and Ijeorji Sunday Emejiaka has called on the government of Abia to come to their rescue.

The heavy rainfall which gave rise to the flooding has made many roads and streets in Aba impassable and commercial activities grounded, resulting in financial losses.

Commercial bus driver at Faulks road by Brass via Ariaria market, Okorie Ibekwe disclosed to BusinessDay that motorists and other commuters lost much in terms of finance and time navigating their ways through the flooded roads.

“Not only did we lose much time on a trip to Ariaria, but our vehicles were also exposed to dangers of getting stuck in the mud, which resulted in repairs and that is money. We spend a lot to maintain our vehicles in the face of the rain and floods”, he said.

Igboko Ukazu, a trader at the Ariaria market lamented that due to the non-motor-able state of the roads, passengers are made to pay more than the usual price.

“Buses now charge up to N500 for a normal of N200, yet due to the flood, we are having very low sales and many shops cannot even open as it were”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Meteorology Services (NIMET) had predicted last month that there will be heavy downpour and flooding in many parts of the country in the subsequent months of 2021.

However, states like Lagos State had warned residents in the low-lying areas, especially those on the river banks, to relocate, given the heavy rainfall anticipated in months ahead.

Tunji Bello, commissioner for Environment and Water Resources gave the warning in preparation for the heavy rainfalls, which resume in September, and the release of water from the Oyan Dan.

BusinessDay could not get in touch with the spokesperson for Abia State Ministry for Environment and Water Resources to ascertain the state government’s planned action to address the disturbing situation in Aba and the entire Abia State.