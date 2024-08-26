Flood overruns 11 communities, kills 6 people in Adamawa

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor

…as Fintiri commiserates, visits victims in Madagali

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has visited Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State to commiserate with victims of a flood that wreaked havoc on 11 communities in the State, affecting about 14,000 persons with 6 deaths.

The flood put on hold both social and economic activities as it cut off the Shuwa bridge, destroying houses, shops, boreholes, and many valuables were destroyed.

Governor Fintiri, while commiserating with the victims, described the situation as pathetic, assuring that Government would continue to support the victims with palliative care.

He said even though the warning on the flooding from the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET) came late, the State Government would continue to collaborate with the Agency to further enlighten the masses at the right time.

The governor stated that the State Government had made moves for building of more bridges on the Madagali/Michika highway coupled with fixing the bad condition of road in that axis by the Federal Government.

Governor Fintiri reiterated the commitment of his administration to attending to any emerging situations, adding that Government can’t abandon its responsibility of catering for the masses.

Simeon Shashi, Chairman, Madagali Local Government, noted that the State Government had deployed relief materials to the victims, and were being distributed to them at various camps set up by the Authorities.

According Ayuba Ladan, Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa State, the communities worst hit by the flood included Kirchinga ,Duhu, Maiwandu, Jahili, Kokohu, Lumadu, Zhau, Palam, Kwambula, Shuware, and Shuwa.