Flood control: Lagos PPP office warns residents against clogging of drains

The Lagos State Government through the office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) has again warned residents of the state to refrain from clogging drains with silt and refuse to prevent avoidable flooding and the attendant threat to lives and property during the rainy season.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships, Ope George, who gave the advice against the backdrop of recent flash floods witnessed across the state as a result of heavy downpour, also appealed to motorists to avoid driving through flooded areas during rainfall in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives.

George, in a statement issued by the PPP Office, frowned at the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages by some disobedient residents despite strident awareness and warnings by the state government on the dangers of clogging the drains with refuse.

While lamenting the poor attitude of many residents to the environment, he stated that the recent flooding and the subsequent loss of lives and property were avoidable if all residents had heeded the advice not to block the drains with waste.

‘‘We are all aware that Lagos is vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The rains are here again, and the weather forecasts have shown that we should expect a lot of rain this year. Clogging the drains with silt and refuse puts all of us at risk of preventable flooding and attendant threat to lives and property during the rainy season. Therefore, let us desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on water channels. Motorists should also avoid driving through flooded areas during rainfall in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives,’’ he stated.

George further decried the poor attitude of many residents to the environment as impacting negatively on the efforts and huge investments made by the state government to ensure a flood-free Lagos. “Flood control is a key component of the T.H.E.M.E Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration because a flood-free Lagos is critical to the realisation of the Greater Lagos vision. A good environment will promote the inflow of foreign and local investments as well as raise the quality of life for Lagos residents. So, as citizens, we must play our part by ensuring we clean, clear, and dredge our drains and major collectors for the proper discharge of rain waters,” he concludes.