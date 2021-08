FixPolitics condemns EFCC’s harassment of NIPC boss Sadiku

#FixPolitics Initiative, as a Community of Practice committed to ethical and competent leadership, has observed with concern the continued harassment of the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, by several agencies, the most recent one being by the EFCC on Monday, 9th August 2021.

Sadiku had earlier been petitioned to and investigated by several agencies in government, including anti-corruption agencies, following petitions against her; of these agencies, none has indicated that she has any case to answer.

#FixPolitics in a statement signed Thursday by Remi Sonaiya co-chair, Constitutional, Political and Electoral Reforms and Anthony Ubani, executive director, said #FixPolitics, therefore, views this continued harassment of Sadiku with grave concern, and is keeping a close watch on developments.

“It is in the public domain that under Sadiku’s leadership, the NIPC moved from 90th to 2nd position in the Freedom of Information Rankings, while at the same time increasing the organisation’s IGR by over 10 times from N297m in 2016 to over N3billion in 2020.”

According to the statement, Sadiku sits on the Board of trustees of the Investors Protection Fund of NGX – the only trustee appointed in her personal capacity as a person of proven integrity.

“#FixPolitics condemns any government which appoints into public office individuals with a track record of competence and integrity but is reluctant to support and protect such individuals when they face challenges in implementing reform.”

It is on this score that we call on the Federal Government to act immediately to provide protection from harassment to Sadiku and more generally, to ensure that technocrats who are appointed into the office and are providing ethical and competent leadership in their organisations are not subjected to public ridicule and the tarnishing of their personal reputation which has far-reaching and global consequences, the statement said.

“#FixPolitics boldly stands with Yewande Sadiku, it stated.