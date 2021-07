frica’s biggest oil producing country is currently swimming in an excess supply of petrol because of the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lock a lucrative black market for petrol smuggling and fish out “Petrol Kings.” This new phrase is used to describe petrol marketers who lift more product than the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login