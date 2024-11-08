Five U.S. states and their GDP equivalents in African countries

The global economy reflects significant disparities among regions and countries. The U.S. economy, valued at approximately $29 trillion, is a prime example of concentrated economic power.

This comparison shows how individual U.S. states can economically match entire African countries, despite differences in population size and resources. The U.S. states are not among the largest or most powerful but have GDPs that parallel significant African nations.

It also reveals concentrated wealth and productivity, raising questions about resource distribution and factors influencing economic performance. This prompts reflection on how different systems, policies, and global market positions contribute to economic disparities. While GDP is a straightforward measure of economic output, it does not reflect income distribution, development, or quality of life.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the latest available state GDP data is for the year 2023. Meanwhile, country GDP data is sourced from the International Monetary Fund and was last updated in October 2024.

1. Iowa and Nigeria

In 2023, Iowa’s GDP reached approximately $254 billion. For context, this is close to Nigeria’s GDP, Africa’s largest economy. Nigeria, a country with significant natural resources and a large population, has faced economic challenges despite its vast potential. Iowa’s economy, although driven by agriculture and manufacturing, matches Nigeria’s economic output, underlining how a single U.S. state compares to an entire nation.

2. Mississippi and Morocco

Mississippi reported a GDP of around $151 billion in 2023, equivalent to that of Morocco. Morocco, located in North Africa, has a diverse economy, which includes mining, manufacturing, and agriculture. Mississippi’s economy is also varied, relying on agriculture, manufacturing, and services. The comparison highlights how a U.S. state, known for its agricultural base, aligns with an African country known for balancing industry and agriculture.

3. Rhode Island and Tanzania

Rhode Island, the smallest U.S. state by area, had a GDP of approximately $78 billion in 2023. This is similar to Tanzania’s GDP. Tanzania’s economy is driven by agriculture, services, and mining. Although Rhode Island is not expansive in landmass, its economic output matches that of a country with a significant population and diverse resources.

4. South Dakota and Ghana

South Dakota recorded a GDP of around $74 billion in 2023, which aligns with Ghana’s economic output. Ghana, located in West Africa, is known for its mining, particularly gold, and its agricultural sector. South Dakota’s economy, with its emphasis on agriculture, tourism, and finance, parallels Ghana’s mix of resources and industries.

5. Montana and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Montana’s GDP stood at $73 billion in 2023, comparable to that of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC, despite its wealth in minerals and natural resources, faces numerous economic challenges. Montana’s economy, which relies on mining, agriculture, and services, aligns with the DRC’s GDP. This comparison underscores the gap between resource wealth and economic output in some regions.

