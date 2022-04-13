Five things to know to start your Wednesday

Market rallies further by 0.72% as CAP leads advancers

Nigeria’s stock market furthered its journey into the green zone on Tuesday as investors saw buy opportunities in counters like CAP Plc which rallied most on the Bourse by N1.80 or 10percent.

The market rose by 0.72percent as investors booked about N182billion gain. The record gain on Custom Street has pushed equities market’s return year-to-date (YtD) to 10.51percent.

Others stocks that occupied topmost position on the buy-side of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) are Berger Paints Plc (+60kobo or 9.68percent); Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (+14kobo or 9.86percet), Meyer Plc (+12 or 9.68percent) and Learn Africa Plc (+18kobo or 9.52percent).

Stocks like GTCO, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Fidelity Bank and Linkage Assurance were actively traded on Tuesday as investors in 5,832 deals exchanged 245,422,059 units valued at N4.580billion.

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index (ASI) reached new high of 47,205.03 points at the close of trading session as against preceding day’s 46,867.95 points; while the value of listed stocks on the Exchange increased to N25.448trillion from N25.266trillion recorded the preceding trading day.

Union bank of Nigeria profit after tax declines by 22.2%

Union bank of Nigeria plc released its full year 2021 audited financial report which revealed a drop in profit after tax of exactly 22.2%.

The bank which was recently acquired by Titan Trust Bank limited had its PAT dropped to N19.180 billion by December 31, 2021 from N24.653 billion in December 31, 2020.

Details from the financial statement made available on the corporate section of the Nigerian stock exchange website (www.ngxgroup.com) showed that despite the increase in gross revenue the income tax expense grew to the point where had a negative impact on the PAT.

The revenue of the bank and that of the financial group grew marginally by exactly 8.2% and 8.1% from N160.656 billion and N164.063 billion to N175 billion and N177.269 billion in December 2021 respectively.

However the income tax expense for the bank and the financial group grew to N1.352 billion and N1.319 billion from N772 million and N845 million in December 2020 which represented an increase of exactly 75.13% and 56.1% respectively.

The growth in income expense impacted negatively on the financial group bottom line to the point where it resulted in a drop in profit after tax for the bank and group.

As a result, the profit after tax dropped by exactly 22.2% from N24.653 billion in December 31, 2020 to close at N19.180 billion by December 2021, while the group profit after tax suffered similar fate by 8.05% to close at N177.269 billion by December 31, 2021 from N164.063 billion.

South Africa’s Durban area hit by heavy flood, 45 Dead

According to local officials, the Durban area of South Africa was hit by heavy flooding which is claimed to have not only damaged the port, highways, and other infrastructure but also claimed the lives of at least 45 people.

According to Bloomberg, South Africa’s military was deployed to assist local authorities with rescue operations in Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area as residents fled flooded areas.

Local officials who have been looking for people who were swept away by the flood told the press that some people had been killed.

The Durban port has been taken over by floodwaters that have littered the area with shipping containers.

The government is working tirelessly to provide temporary shelter for hundreds of people who lost their homes to the flood and restore electricity to the areas that lost power as a result of the damage caused by the flood.

Bloomberg reported that the local emergency services have been working round the clock to help people who were trapped in their homes as that number decreased.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, said that they were working hard to restore power following the damage the flood had done to the power stations.

He assured us that they were going to work round the clock to not only assess the damage but restore normalcy to the province.

AfDB, AU sign protocol of agreement for the African Union Institution Capacity Building Project

The African Union Commission and the African Development Bank signed a protocol of agreement with the objective of completing the African Union Institutional Capacity Building Project in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ably represented by both organizations were Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Yacine Fal, of the African Development Bank, who both reaffirmed the organization’s belief that the building project will help accelerate the AU’s efforts to implement Agenda 2063.

According to an official press release from the AU, the initiative, which was endorsed in 2015, is the African Union’s vision for a connected, wealthy, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own population and represents a powerful force in the global economy.

This building project would not only help build capacity within the African continent but also help achieve a considerable percentage of the Agenda 2063 objectives.

For example, the group wants to make sure that its member nations have a high standard of living, improve the quality of life for their citizenry, and ensure that they have a well-educated population with an emphasis on science, technology, and innovation.

The group also thinks that having a healthy and well-fed population would make Africa more competitive on the world stage.

Funding for the project is expected to come in a way of a grant from the Bank Group’s concessional financing window, which would cost $11.48 million.

“This project was approved by the Board of Directors in February 2022 and the signing of the protocol agreement signals the start of the implementation phase of the project.” The press release stated.

“As you know, this ceremony and the signing of the protocol of agreement represent the culmination of a series of interactions and consultations that have occurred between the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, and several stakeholders starting last year, “Nsanzabaganwa, said, appreciating the efforts every person made to get to the signing of the protocol of agreement.

There is expected to be an upgrade and integration of the various part of the project. Some of the essential parts include information management, procurement, and financial management, human resources, and outcomes management.

The system also has the capacity to identify and address areas of concern in the African Union’s continental warning system.

A system that helps resource persons identify areas of conflict and insecurity throughout the continent.

“Today is a milestone. Reaching it would not have been possible without the mutual trust and collaboration that our respective institutions have shown historically and throughout the process. ” Fal, the bank’s acting vice president, said.

In a meeting, the institutions agreed to focus on promoting regional integration among African businesses and countries and to help African institutions and businesses become more effective.

“Not only are bank investments plugging regional infrastructure gaps, they are also strengthening the institutional capabilities of the AU, regional economic communities, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Secretariat, and other regional mechanisms,” Fal said.

Food, others rise to its highest, fastest in 40 years as consumer prices jump to 8.5% in the USA

Food and other retail prices rose to their highest level in 40 years.

During the year, prices rose by 8.5% which is adjudged to be the fastest rate since December 1981.

According to USAToday, the main driver of this rise is the rise in gasoline prices, as the price jumped by 18.3%, which accounted for more than half of the overall rise in costs. AAA, reported that the average unleaded gas set a record at $4.33 a gallon last month before easing to $4.11. Pump prices are up 48% the highest in recent years.

This rise in gasoline prices is influenced by the ongoing war in Ukraine between Russia and Ukraine.

Food prices also rose by 8.8%, which, according to data, was the highest since May 1981.

According to tradingeconomics, many analysts expect prices to rise further as the war in Ukraine continues.