Five things to know to start your Wednesday

World Bank to boost Nigeria’s electrification project with $750m – Official

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it planned to commit additional 750 million dollars to deepen Nigerians access to electricity through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

Elizabeth Huybens, the World Bank’s Director of Strategy and Operations for Western Central African Region, said this while inspecting the 60 KiloWatts Mini-Grid Project in Kilankwa Community, Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is implementing the project through NEP.

“This is our first national electrification project we see at work here, about $350 million is coming to a close, and we are preparing a successor project that will be $750 million.

“We are definitely extending our support to something that we think is critical and Nigeria is leading the world in small grid development,” she said.

World MSME Day 2023: Abuja Chamber seeks empowerment, support for SMEs

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called on the Federal Government and stakeholders to support and empower the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for a sustainable future.

Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, the President of ACCI, said that this could be achieved if the Federal Government and stakeholders could harmonize their efforts.

Abubakar spoke while commemorating the 2023 World MSME Day which had the theme, “Empowering MSMEs for a Sustainable Future” with a sub-theme, “Building a Stronger Future Together.”

Nigerian Insurers pool N726.2bn premium in 2022 – NIA

Olusegun Omosehin, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Chairman on Tuesday, said that the volume of premium recorded by its member companies grew to about N726.2 billion in 2022.

Omosehin said this while delivering an address at the 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association in Lagos.

He said that the figure recorded is estimated to be an increase of 33.9 percent over the premium income of N569.1 billion recorded in 2021.

He added that despite the economic challenges in the country, the insurance industry continues to take its place in the economic space as the economic driver, restorer of businesses and a dependable safeguard of national assets.

Sallah: Abbas urges Muslims to pray for Tinubu’s success

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged Muslim faithful to pray for the success of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Abbas, in his Sallah congratulatory message made available to the press on Tuesday, urged them to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

The speaker also called for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

According to him, the prosperity of the country is a joint task, calling on all citizens to remain united in spite of their challenges.

“I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration.

“Especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Bola Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.

“It is a time to thank Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation.

“It is also a time to pray for the success of our leaders, as they move to tackle the challenges facing the country, counting on the prayers and support of the people.

“Let us work together as a nation towards realising the ‘Renewed Hope’ that Nigerians have massively voted for. May Almighty God bless Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

Alphabet-owned Google on Tuesday said it is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the app’s advertising system with Google Ads technology, without giving details on the number of layoffs.

“In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we’ve begun transitioning Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we’ve reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization,” Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said.