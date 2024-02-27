Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Third Mainland Bridge to Close for 24-Hour Repair. The Federal Ministry of Works announced the closure for major repairs.

From 12 noon, Feb 28 to 12 noon, Feb 29, both bounds will be closed.

Road users advised to take alternative routes. Traffic officials will manage congestion.

Repairs ongoing since January with partial closures.

Communities in Adamawa, Jos, Taraba, and Gombe states will face four-hour power outages on Tuesday due to maintenance.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced the outage for testing and inauguration of a new 330kV Red Phase current transformer at Gombe Transmission Substation.

Residents in affected areas including Gombe, Biu, Potiskum, Yola, Savannah, Jalingo, Mayo-Belwa, and Damaturu towns will experience interruptions from 9am to 1pm, as Jos and Yola electricity distribution companies suspend supply.

Vandalism of transmission towers in Gombe leads to power supply drop, reports TCN.

The destruction of towers T377 and T378 on the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV line caused the outage on February 23, 2024. Vandals attacked around 9:35 PM, resulting in repeated trips despite restoration attempts by TCN engineers.

The team found two collapsed towers, prompting further investigation and efforts to address the fault.

Oil marketers are still awaiting refined petroleum products from the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a month after production began.

Dangote Refinery initiated the production of diesel and aviation fuel on January 12, 2024.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, thanked President Bola Tinubu and Nigerian authorities for their support.

Regulatory approvals are pending for the refinery to supply diesel and aviation fuel as planned in January.

Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trading on Monday, extending gains for the third straight day, as shipping disruptions spurred supply worries.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.69 a barrel by 0106 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.73 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had settled more than 1% higher on Monday.

Iran-aligned Houthis have continued their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, and while the Israel-Hamas war has not significantly constrained oil supply, it has increased freight rates and shipping time, leaving barrels on the water for longer.