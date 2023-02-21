Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Theft, pipeline vandalism responsible for crude losses — Sylva

Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, through its senior adviser on media and communications, Horatius Egua, has attributed the loss of revenue from crude production to theft, pipeline vandalism, and decayed infrastructure.

The minister, in a statement issued on Monday, said that in spite of the challenges faced, the Federal Government was determined to end the trend.

Sylva said the Federal Government was determined to end the trend through improved investments and security along the major oil and gas pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, contrary to reports that about 40 percent of the volumes of crude oil losses are due to measurement inaccuracies, he added that the major sources of crude oil losses were theft, pipeline vandalism, and production deferment as a result of pipeline non-availability.

TUC plead to Nigerians to stop the attack on bank workers

In a statement signed by Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and Nuhu Toro, the secretary general, on Monday, the TUC appealed to the public to stop attacking bank workers, saying they were also victims of the cash crisis facing the nation.

It said that bank and financial institution employees at junior and senior staff levels were mere workers who distributed only currencies made available to the various banks by the regulatory agencies.

“It is also understandable that in some cases, the patience of people is worn so thin that they have resorted to protests and publicly demonstrating their feelings and frustrations.

“Our fellow compatriots should realise that bank staff are like other Nigerians, victims of the poor implementation of the new currency design policy.

“They suffer like other Nigerians as they also have families to cater for and personal financial needs to meet.

“The TUC appeals to the Nigerian masses not to be provoked, and where they choose to publicly demonstrate their feelings, which is their human right, to do so peacefully,” the statement read in part.

US agencies deploy 40 election observers to Nigeria

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly election, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, the two most important United States–based political think tanks, have deployed a 40-member joint international election observation mission to Nigeria.

The delegation received accreditation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the February 25 elections.

The delegation, which includes civil society election experts, politicians, and regional specialists from more than 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, was led by former President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda. She is expected to be accompanied by the President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Ambassador Mark Green, and the former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Johnnie Carson.

Banda said the mission of the delegation is to show solidarity with Nigerian democrats as the country heads to the polls.

“These elections are of tremendous significance for the country and the region as a whole. I encourage all voters to participate and make their voices heard through the ballot box,” she said.

Petroleum marketers in Edo State suspend planned strike

Courtesy of the timely intervention of the Edo State government, the Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria suspended its planned strike action, which was billed to take place on Monday.

The news of this development was disclosed by Ethan Uzamere, the Commissioner for Mining and Energy, who said that efforts were ongoing to meet the other requests made by the marketers in the state.

“The Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has put a halt to its planned state-wide strike action that was scheduled to begin today, Monday, February 20, 2023, following the intervention of the state government.

“The decision was taken by the independent marketers after a very productive deliberation between the body, the Edo State Government, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Edo State Office,” he said.

UK foreign minister discusses Xinjiang with Chinese counterpart

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday he had spoken with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and raised alleged human rights abuses in China’s western region of Xinjiang.

“I raised China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang & the need for peace in the Taiwan Strait,” Cleverly said in a Twitter post. “We also agreed to work together to resolve issues on climate and trade.”

Qin, who was appointed as foreign minister in December, told Cleverly that China poses no challenge or threat to Britain, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Qin said a sound China-Britain relationship not only serves the interests of both countries, but also contributes to world peace and development, according to Xinhua. (Reuters)