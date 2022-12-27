Five things to know to start your Tuesday

NNPP Senatorial candidate defects to APC in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigerian Peoples’ Party (NNPP).

The defectors were received by the former Governor and Chairman, APC governorship campaign council in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, in Talata Mafara on Monday.

In a statement issued by the media assistant to Yari, Malam Dahiru Mafara said among defectors were: Alhaji Ibrahim Shinkafi, the NNPP Senatorial candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections.

Mafara said the defectors also include the NNPP House of Representatives candidate for Shinkafi and Zurmi Federal Constituencies, Alhaji Suleiman Garba, and the State Treasurer of the party, Suleiman Galadi. This is according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Christmas day attack: Terrorists attack Kaduna community, kill one, Abduct 45

One person was reported killed, while about 45 others were abducted by terrorists in the Angwan Aku community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to AriseTV, some residents of the community said that the incident took place at about 10am on Christmas Day when the villagers were preparing for church service.

Further inquiry about the attack revealed that it was actually 52 people that were abducted but seven managed to escape from their abductors just leaving only 45 with the bandits.

A resident who spoke with AriseTV said that the terrorists came in large numbers, were well armed, and surrounded the village.

“They came around 10 a.m. on Sunday, when people were preparing to go to church. They were many, and they parked their motorcycles on a bushy path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.

“They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people, but seven people escaped and came back. So 45 people are with them,” he said on the telephone.

Onido confers chieftaincy title on Kola-Daisi, Ajimobi’s daughter

Kolapo Kola-Daisi, the Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo South, and his wife, Abisola, were conferred chieftaincy titles on Monday by the Onido of Ido, Oba Gbolagade Babalola.

In an elaborate ceremony in the Ido area of Ibadan, the senatorial candidate and his wife, the daughter of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, were excited about the chieftaincy title as this follows the three others he received in Ibarapa land this year.

Kola-Daisi and his wife, the daughter of the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, were installed as Otun Bobajiro of Ido and Yeye Otun Bobajiro of Ido, respectively.

The senatorial candidate told reporters after the ceremony that the new chieftaincy title conferred on him was “a great honour and privilege which can only spur me to do more for humanity.”

He restated his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and excellent representation in the upper chamber of the National Assembly if elected.

Apple Japan hit with $98mn in back taxes- Nikkei

According to the Nikkei newspaper, Apple Inc.’s Japan unit is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes for bulk sales of iPhones and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were not properly captured for consumption tax.

Nikkei reported on Tuesday that bulk purchases of iPhones by foreign shoppers were discovered at some Apple stores, with at least one transaction involving an individual buying hundreds of handsets at once.

Japan allows tourists staying less than six months to buy items without paying the 10 percent consumption tax, but the exemption does not apply to purchases for the purpose of resale.

Apple Japan is believed to have filed an amended tax return, according to Nikkei.

South Korea’s former president Lee granted special pardon

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol granted a special pardon on Tuesday to former President Lee Myung-bak, who was convicted of corruption and other charges. Suk-Yeol was primarily influenced by Myung-bak’s poor health.

Lee, 81, who was president from 2008 to 2013, has been serving a 17-year sentence for corruption, embezzlement, and bribery since 2018, though he has often been released temporarily for medical treatment.

In June, prosecutors suspended Lee’s imprisonment upon his request, citing his deteriorating health.

The pardon, effective on Wednesday, will cancel the remaining 15 years of jail. This is according Reuters.