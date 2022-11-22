Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Okowa has constructed over 1,932 km roads project in Delta — Commissioner

Delta State Government said that it has constructed over 883 road projects, spanning 1,932 km across the state, in the past seven years.

Charles Aniagwu, the Commissioner for Information for the State, said this during a press briefing on Monday in Asaba, after the All-Progressive Congress (APC) threw allegations of non-performance at the government.

He said Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has constructed over 1,000-line drainages and storm drainages in Asaba and Warri since its inception.

According to NAN, the commissioner was responding to allegations made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and state Governorship Candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, that the Okowa administration could not account for funds received during the period.

“Starting from the creeks, where Tinubu and Omo-Agege claimed nothing was being done and we won’t blame them because they are not aware of happenings in the state.

“We have done internal roads in Burutu, Okerenkoko, Benikrukru, 20.4 Km Obotobo 1 and 2, Yokri, Sokebolou roads, Ogulaha-Youbebe Road, Isama, Kpakiama, Ogbebene, Oviri-Olomu-Egodor, and Kombowei Road in Patani, among others.

“In the urban areas the Ughelli-Asaba road, Okpanam Bye-pass, Cable road, Okpanam Road, Mariam Babangida, Direct Labour Road (DLA) as well as Orogun township roads where Omo-Agege hails from.

“Beyond road construction, we have embarked on the construction of 22 bridges, with seven completed, among which are the Ovwor-Effurun-Otor Otor Bridge, Oha-Orerokpe Road, and the Agbarho-Orherhe Road and Bridge.

” Others are the Kwale-Beneku ongoing project, the Trans-Warri Road and bridges, the Koka Interchange and Flyover, and the Ayakoromo Bridge, among others,” Aniagwu said.

PDP crisis in Ogun State takes a new turn as Supreme Court dismisses PDP, Adebutu’s appeal

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter, seems far from over as the appeal brought to the Supreme Court by the party over the nomination of its governorship candidate was rejected.

The party was hoping that the legal tussle between Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and Jimi Lawal about who flies the party flag in next year’s governorship election would be settled.

The Supreme Court, in rejecting the appeal, had ordered that the suit instituted by Lawal be remitted to the Federal High Court for a fresh trial.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, who delivered judgement in the matter, said that the Federal High Court was wrong in declining jurisdiction in the matter of Jimi Lawal.

The apex court agreed with the Court of Appeal in Abuja that the Federal High Court in fact had jurisdiction in the matter, and this was based on Section 285 of the 1999 constitution and Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Supreme Court ruled that the case be referred to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for decision by a judge other than Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who had refused to hear the case.

2023: No excuses, blame games if Nigerians hire me — Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has said that he will not give excuses or engage in trading blame against his predecessors if elected in the 2023 general elections.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Obi, who appeared at the Editors Forum, an initiative of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), on Monday in Lagos, said that leaders are elected to solve problems and not to be looking at the past and blaming others.

He said that he had carried out an extensive study of the country’s problems, understood the yearnings of the people, and was ready to be a useful tool in solving them.

“Next year’s election will be based on character, competence, capacity, and the ability or commitment to start doing the right thing. I assure you that I am committed.

“It is going to be difficult, but it requires huge mental and physical energy. I want Nigerians to hold me responsible, I will be the commander in chief, and I will drive the process.

“Security, I am going to deal with it headlong. I will be responsible. I won’t take any excuses.

“I want to assure Nigerians that this work, I can do it, and it has to be done. I am not going to give excuses. I don’t want to go in and start studying what to do.

“I don’t want to go in and start complaining and blaming predecessors because if the past was good, you won’t hire me. I am not here to look back. I am here to solve problem,” he said.

According to him, the job of a leader is not to give excuses or complain but to find solutions and deal with issues and build a better country.

‘Toxic Twitter’ activists ramp up pressure on brands after Trump account reinstated

Elon Musk’s re-admission of former US President Donald Trump to Twitter has prompted a coalition of civil rights activists to call on advertisers to boycott the platform as a result.

The coalition had on Monday asked companies to issue statements about their decision to take their business away from the platform due to the role the former president played in driving rioters to attack Capitol Hill after he lost the election.

They had cited the risk of further incitement of violence after his readmission.

The groups in the Stop Toxic Twitter coalition complained that Musk had vowed to advertisers that Twitter would take a considered approach to reinstating banned accounts and convene a new content moderation council. No such council has been created as of Monday.

“It was a real breach,” Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog that is part of the coalition, said on Monday. He said Musk “was lying from the beginning.”

“In less than three weeks, Musk has gone back on every promise he made to civil-rights leaders and advertisers,” said Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of media and democracy group Free Press, which is also part of the Twitter coalition, in a press release. This is according to Reuters.

UK’s Sunak rebuffs call to ease stance on migration, Brexit

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister has rejected calls from companies pleading with the UK government to improve trade ties with the European Union and liberalise immigration to help boost growth, saying Brexit had already benefited the country.

Sunak told business leaders on Monday at a Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference that he was “unequivocal” that Britain should pursue its own agenda on regulation and migration.

Earlier, the CBI said Britain should create a programme of temporary work visas to boost economic growth and also resolve a dispute with the EU over trade rules in Northern Ireland.

“On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws,” Sunak said.