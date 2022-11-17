Five things to know to start your Thursday

Resist attempt using religion to spread disunity, hatred, Sanwo-Olu urges residents

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents to resist any attempt made by any individual or organization trying to use religion to spread hatred and disunity.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, gave the advice on Wednesday in Ikeja, during the celebration of the 2022 International Day for Tolerance.

The theme of the event was: “The Role of Religion in Democratic Governance in Nigeria.”

According to NAN, the governor said that religion had influence in democratic governance, especially in the socio-political ecosystem, as it was regarded as a way of life and a moral compass that all faithful were bound to live by.

He said that the issue of religion in governance should not give any cause for concern, as religion teaches positive virtues such as love, honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, decency, and respect.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu visits Tek Experts Nigeria to discuss talents’ development

EFCC chairman says Naira redesign targets hidden looted funds

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that the redesign of the naira is targeted at drawing out hidden looted public funds stashed away by corrupt politicians.

Bawa said this on Wednesday during an interview he had with Deutsche Welle’s Hausa Service.

The EFCC chairman added that the government was concerned about the amount of money stolen by corrupt politicians and, through this, wanted them to deposit it in banks for easy monitoring.

He disagreed with the idea that has been circulated in social media that the redesign of the naira had political motives. Motives that some politicians accuse them of trying to influence the outcome of next year’s poll.

Petrol price hits N250 per litre in Awka as customers’ lament

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, now sells for between N240 and N250 per litre in Awka, the Anambra state capital, and its environs.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation in Awka on Wednesday reports that the NNPC mega station in the town was closed to customers for lack of products.

It was also reported that most private outlets had products but were all selling them above the regulated price of between N180 and N190.

Jones Ani, a motorist, said the arbitrary increase in the pump price petrol was an additional burden on citizens that should be addressed urgently.

Ani said it was no longer pleasurable to use private cars due to the huge cost of maintenance, while calling on the federal government, through the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to protect customers.

According to him, the pump price of petrol has continued to rise; from the normal N185, we are now paying N240 per litre, which is an unacceptable burden on us.

Nigeria to begin rice export as RIFAN signs MoU with Tiamin Rice coy

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and Tiamin Rice Company have entered into a partnership backed up by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the processing and sale of rice locally and internationally.

This information was made available on Wednesday through a statement issued by Aliyu Ibrahim, the Deputy Managing Director of Tiamin Rice Company.

Aliyu said the initiative was aimed at the cultivation of quality rice paddy by RIFAN, while Tiamin processes and packages it with state-of-the-art milling technology for sale locally and internationally, particularly to Egypt.

He said the MoU, which would be operational for a period of two years, was signed at the company’s 600-metric-ton per hour capacity mill in Bauchi State.

“RIFAN and Tiamin share a common agenda in the area of rice farming and milling.

“This is to ensure a sustainable supply chain management of rice under a partnership that seeks to produce, mill, and package processed rice of the highest quality for export and local trading.

“With a combined capacity of 920 metric tonnes per hour from its two mills in Kano and Bauchi states, Tiamin Rice is one of the largest producers of rice in Nigeria,” he said.

As FTX collapses, Temasek becomes latest backer to write down $275m funding

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange company FTX has had a significant impact on the global financial sector, with Temasek Holdings, a Singapore state investor, becoming the latest company to be affected.

Temasek said that it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million in FTX.

“In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing,” Temasek said in a detailed statement on Thursday.

FTX’s other backers, such as SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital, have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date.

Reuters reported that Temasek said it had invested $210 million for a minority stake of about 1 percent in FTX International, and $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5 percent in FTX US, across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

“The cost of our investment in FTX was 0.09% of our net portfolio value of S$403 billion ($294.3 billion) as of 31 March 2022,” it said.