Five things to know to start your Thursday

I won’t resign, Ayu tells Wike

Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reaffirmed his position over calls from the Wike camp for him to resign his position.

Ayu, who many see as an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, stressed that calls for his resignation lack merit and a proper understanding of the PDP principles.

He emphasised that he was elected by Nigerians and PDP members based on laid down PDP guidelines and, as a result, can’t be pushed out of office by a section of aggrieved PDP members.

Prior to Ayu’s statement, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had demanded his resignation as a condition to supporting Atiku Abubakar.

Wike and Olabode George of the Lagos PDP chapter had insisted that Ayu, who comes from the North, must resign because it would be unfair for the party to have its presidential candidate and national chairman from the same region.

But in his response, Ayu stressed that he would not resign because some people are not comfortable having him around.

“I was voted as PDP national chairman to serve for four years, I am not even a year old on the position,” the former lawmaker said during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Read also: Wike back from London, admits meeting with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Obj

FG summons vice-chancellors, university councils over lingering ASUU strike

In an effort to put an end to the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has crippled the nation’s tertiary institutions, the Federal Government has called all vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities to a meeting.

The meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022, was conveyed in a letter sent by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“As the pro-chancellors and chairmen of councils and the vice-chancellors are quite aware the industrial action by university-based unions has led to the closure of the institutions since February 2022.

“You are also aware that the non-teaching unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from August 24, 2022, while a final decision is being awaited from the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“It has become necessary for the governing councils and the management of the universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation including building consensus around succeeding actions.

“Consequently, I am to invite the pro-chancellors and chairmen of councils as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities to a special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

“Vice-Chancellors are requested to bring this notice to the attention of their respective Pro Chancellors and facilitate their attendance, accordingly,” the letter issued by the NUC Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris J. Maiyaki, read.

Kwara Govt approves procurement of transformers

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the procurement of more electricity transformers for deserving communities across the state as part of his efforts to improve the state’s electricity situation.

Hajia Mariam Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Energy, confirmed this development on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ahmed said this while receiving the representatives of Irepodun Community phase II, Akerebiata in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state, led by Malam Ibrahim Akanbi, on a courtesy visit.

Ahmed said the government is sensitive to the socio-economic needs and general well-being of the people, hence approving the procurement of more transformers for distribution in the state.

She listed other beneficiary communities to include Iderade, Okefoma, Ikoyi, and New Yidi Road communities.

According to her, though the responsibility of providing or installing electricity transformers for the use of consumers lies with the service providers, the present administration envisions the threat the apparent lack of such service is capable of posing to the local economy and security, thereby taking charge.

She recalled that different communities, for the past few weeks, have been making the same visit to present or renew their requests before the ministry.

Russia halts gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 for maintenance works

The suspension of gas flow via Nord Stream 1 from August 31 through to September 3 by Russia is expected to raise the price of gas.

According to CNBC, the temporary halt to supplies reflects a deepening gas dispute between Russia and the European Union and underscores both the risk of a recession and a winter shortage.

“Europe is in full bunkering mode and taking no chances with Russian supplies heading into the winter,” said Wei Xiong, senior analyst at energy consultancy Rystad Energy.

Facilities to receive and distribute natural gas are pictured on the grounds of gas transport and pipeline network operator Gascade in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, close to the border with Poland, on August 30, 2022.

Lubmin’s industrial infrastructure includes a receiving and distribution station for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and is also the place where the finally canned Nord Stream 2 pipeline for more gas from Russia comes to shore. The construction of a terminal to receive LNG at the site is planned.

State-owned energy giant Gazprom, which has drastically reduced gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks, said on Wednesday that it was carrying out maintenance work on its only remaining compressor.

Gazprom previously said that gas transmission would resume at a rate of 33 million cubic meters per day when the maintenance work is completed “provided that no malfunctions are identified.”

The temporary halt to supplies reflects a deepening gas dispute between Russia and the European Union and underscores both the risk of a recession and a winter shortage.

OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth

According to Reuters, the oil market is set for a small surplus of 400,000 BPD in 2022, an amount which is less than the OPEC+ forecast.

Ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, Saudi Arabia has decided to cut oil output, Reuters reported.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which met on Wednesday, advised OPEC and allies led by Russia, collectively known as the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations, on market fundamentals.

Ahead of its Wednesday meeting, the JTC had issued a report suggesting that the oil market surplus would amount to 0.9 million barrels per day in a best-case scenario.

After the meeting, the figure was put at 0.4 million bpd, two OPEC+ sources said, as the group decided to include in its balances significant underproduction numbers by its own members.

OPEC+ is ready to cut output amid volatility in the oil futures market, driven by thin liquidity and a disconnect with physical markets, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said last week.