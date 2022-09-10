Five things to know to start your Saturday

Obi’s growing popularity may not give him victory—Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that Peter Obi’s growing popularity and social media acceptability may not give him victory at the polls in next year’s presidential election.

Umahi made this statement on Friday after returning from the State House, Abuja, where he went to see President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss issues bothering next year’s poll, among other things.

According to him, Obi’s level of acceptability across the country may be growing, but he believes that it isn’t enough to take over the seat of power at the Aso Villa come 2023.

“So, while my party takes the victory, he would have prepared a very good ground for the south-east presidency, so that nobody is going to write us off,” he said. “And you can see the level of his acceptability, which does not translate to victory over APC. I’m sure of that.”

But it’s a good movement. And it reassures the Southeast people and the entire country that we are accepted. You know, that we will one day become the president of this country. It is very important,” he noted, believing that Obi’s aggressive momentum is perhaps a preparatory ground for victory in future elections, not 2023.

He believes that the “Peter Obi movement” may not translate to an outright win because, according to him, “I must defend my party; I must wish my party well and I have the ticket of my party.”

He argued that the difference between his party, the All Progressive Congress, and that of the Labour Party, is that his party has the structure, finance, spread, and nationwide acceptability to win in next year’s poll.

Youths to decide the outcome of 2023 election—Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, said that the youths in Nigeria will decide the outcome of the 2023 general election.

He made this assertion on Friday on Channels TV Politics Today show when he agreed that this coming election will experience a large turnout of youths who will set the agenda for whoever wins the next election.

According to INEC data, Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 40 account for nearly 70% of newly registered voters.

“We have an electorate that is now full of young people, the younger ones are the majority. From what they have been writing and saying, they understand the issues, they understand better that some people are taking this country for a ride,” Peterside said, with an assuming assurance that insist that all the candidates should focus their campaigns towards meeting the expectations of this deciding population.

“it is a good thing for this country that many young people between the ages of 18 and 35 are now very interested in the political destiny of this country and they will set the agenda between now and the elections in February,” he added.

Peterside argued that the 2023 election isn’t going to go the way of previous elections where politicians fool the populace like they have always done and expect Nigerians to vote them into power.

The economist believes that bad experiences coupled with the deteriorating state of affairs in the country have made the youth more consciously active and willing participants in changing the narrative of this nation.

According to him, the ideal president for Nigeria come 2023 must be one who has a high energy level, quick on his feet and ready to move to fix what needs fixing.

“May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’”— King Charles III

In his first public address, King Charles III, the new British monarch who succeeds the late Queen Elizabeth II as the King of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and the leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, prayed that angels sing his mother to rest. He said this in an emotional tribute televised on Friday to the world as his mother-late Queen Elizabeth II-begins her final journey home.

His speech:

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.”

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

“Alongside the personal grief that all my family is feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the queen was head of state, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother, as queen, served the people of so many nations.”

“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her people.

“That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

“Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

“In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as nations. The affection, admiration, and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

“And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour, and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.

“When the queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times.

“In the course of the last 70 years, we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

“The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms — of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud — have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained and must remain, constant.

“The role and the duties of monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England — the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted.

“In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

“This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.”

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

“In a little over a week’s time, we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth, and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

“On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

“They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express.

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

With King Charles III, the future of the Commonwealth is assured—Emeka Anyaoku

Emeka Anyaoku, the former Commonwealth Secretary General, said that though the demise of Queen Elizabeth was hard for everybody to deal with, he believes that King Charles III, the Queen’s successor, has what it takes to steer the leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

He said this on Friday during an interview on Arise TV, where he assured the comity of nations under the Commonwealth that King Charles III has the experience, intellect, and vigour to take over the mantle of leadership from his late mother, the Queen.

“In the commonwealth, the heads of government at their meeting in 2018 unanimously agreed that king Charles III as he has now become will assume responsibility as the symbolic head of the commonwealth and I believe that King Charles when he was prince of wales identified with the commonwealth,” he said.

“I once, as Secretary General, hosted a lunch for him and the Commonwealth High Commissioners in London—just the high commissioner and himself. We once asked him to speak to the high commissioners without worrying about the media… and he displayed a piece of great knowledge and care for the commonwealth. I think that the heads of government that have decided that he should continue to assume the responsibility of the headship of the commonwealth will relate amiably with him and the future of the commonwealth is assured.” He concluded.

President Biden to attend Queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would be in Britain to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the BBC, the family is yet to fix a date for the funeral, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

The president, while speaking to the press, said that he was yet to get details about the funeral but promised to attend as a mark of final respect to the family and the British people. “I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

However, he informed the press that he was yet to speak with King Charles III but promised to do so to convey his deepest sympathy and guarantee his attendance at the funeral.

“I know him… I did not call him,” he said.