Five things to know to start your Saturday

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

According to the Associated Press, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements on Friday with Turkey and the United Nations, clearing the way for the export of millions of tonnes of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as some Russian grain and fertiliser — across the Black Sea.

The war between the two countries has threatened global food security.

The Associated Press reported that the U.N. plan will enable Ukraine to export 22 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports since Russia’s invasion. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “a beacon of hope” for millions of hungry people who have faced huge increases in the price of food.

Read also: Russia-Ukraine war: MAN tasks FG on impact strategic response

Ortom, Makinde, Wike agree to stay in PDP

Following the Osun election success of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that his colleagues in Rivers State and Oyo State, Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde, have agreed to stay in the party.

Ortom made this revelation on ARISE News Channel on Thursday following Wike’s cold treatment he received when he was overlooked for the vice presidential position by Atiku Abubakar.

He said that cooler heads had prevailed and the three of them had decided to remain in the party and support the course of the party.

He explained that contrary to news circulated on social media, the reason they did not attend the PDP mega rally in Osun was because they were out of the country and not because they were contemplating leaving the party.

And Ortom believes that a political revolution that would remove the ruling party from power would happen and that what happened in Osun is a reflection of the dissatisfaction most Nigerians are feeling about the APC.

Aviation fuel scarcity may lead to flight cancellations, Ibom Air alerts passengers

Aniekan Essienette, the General Manager of Marketing and Communication of Ibom Air, explained in a statement on Friday that the scarcity of aviation fuel would likely result in flight cancellations.

The authorities of the Akwa-Ibom airline have to avoid lawsuits that may follow up due to the prospect of a cancellation decided to inform passengers ahead of time.

The company explained that the operations of the airline company have been badly affected by the scarcity of aviation fuel, noting that customers should expect a cancellation.

He, however, informed all that the management of the company is doing all within its power to get the product.

Oil extends losses

According to Trading Economics, crude oil extended losses for a third consecutive session on Friday, with WTI crude bottoming around the $95-per-barrel mark, weighed down by lingering fears of a demand-sapping global recession.

Despite an increase in road use by US residents, recently released government data from the US Department of Energy showed a drop in US gasoline demand. A situation exacerbated by aggressive rate hikes by major central banks, raising concerns about a slowdown.

Industry analysts have put a caveat on the price of oil as further disruptions in supply are looming following possible restrictions on Russian supply.

Trading Economics also reported that Biden failed to secure a pledge from Arab leaders this week to pump more oil despite a top US energy envoy indicating confidence that key producers have spare capacity and are likely to boost supplies. Still, the US benchmark managed to post a slight weekly gain.

Shinzo Abe’s suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation – media

Tetsuya Yamagami the man responsible for the murder of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation sometime in the year, Nikkie, a Japanese media reported Saturday morning.

Yamagami, who is an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun. This is according to Reuters.

According to other media reports, a court in Nara, in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors’ request that Yamagami be held for a psychiatric examination.