Five things to know to start your Saturday

Adequate security: 21,000 police personnel deployed in today’s Osun election – DIG Kokumo

Johnson Kokumo, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of policing for the Osun governorship election, has given assurances that the police have made adequate preparations to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful conduct of today’s election in Osun State.

He said this on Friday during his appearance on Channels TV Politics Today with anchor Seun Okinbaloye, where he also made assurances that 21,000 police personnel have been deployed.

He also informed the audience that no fewer than 15 cultists across the state have been arrested. These cultists, according to him, were making plans to disrupt today’s election.

Meanwhile, an instruction that all police escorts attached to VIPs and top politicians have been directed to relinquish their arms ahead of today’s election.

Read also: Osun election: Major contenders and their chances

Vote Oyetola because he’s a Muslim – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, has urged all Muslim faithful, especially those of Hausa/Fulani ethnic origin, to vote for the incumbent governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola.

He charged them to vote for him to return to the seat of power in the state because, according to him, he is a Muslim like them.

He noted that the governor is the only Muslim governor that has brought massive development to their community and also promised to bring further development if voted into power for the second term.

He made this remark on Friday when he visited a mosque in Osogbo, the state capital, for Jumaat prayers, where after prayers he pleaded with the Hausa community to vote only for the current governor, who is representing the APC in today’s election.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Shettima says no plan to Islamise Nigeria

Kassim Shettima, the running mate of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has broken his silence over his principal choice of the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He spoke to the press over Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of him and guaranteed that he doesn’t have any plans to Islamize the country.

According to him, “I want to identify with you on behalf of my principal and I want to reassure Nigerians.They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamize Nigeria. Has he started with Islamizing his own family?

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu: Yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate of over 40 years is not only a Christian but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God. He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children, “he said.

“He was the first governor to hand over mission schools to their owners. He has groomed people from all walks of life,” he stated, showing how religiously unbiased Tinubu is, preferring only to do what is right.

“So I think we have to look at the larger picture before us. The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging.

We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other.” He concluded.

Ghana government averts strike, reaches allowance deal with trade unions

The Ministry of Finance of Ghana said on Friday that the government has successfully prevented a strike by public sector workers over pay from taking place. The government, according to the Finance ministry, said that it has reached an agreement with the country’s main labour unions to increase the cost of living allowance by 15 percent.

Earlier this week, trade unions, including teachers and health-care workers, threatened to strike if wages were not raised, citing rampant inflation, which is currently at a record 29.8 percent, as undermining their purchasing power and making life more unbearable.

The country which is planning to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund is planning to adopt more cost cutting measures to enable it arrest the growing inflation especially food inflation. This is according to Reuters.

EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

The European Union executive of the European Commission on Friday proposed its latest package of sanctions against Russia. This new round of sanctions includes an import ban on Russian gold and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments.

According to Reuters, the new measures are considered “a maintenance and alignment package,” the Commission said in a statement.

The executives secretly referred to the new sanctions as a “sixth-and-a-half” set of sanctions for their limited scope compared with six previous rounds imposed since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, that hit Russian financial services, oil, or coal.

These new measures of sanctions include an addition to the list of restricted Russians to the list of blacklisted high-profile Russians that will be hit with asset freezes and travel bans.