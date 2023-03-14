Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Old naira notes legal tender until Dec 31- CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the old N200, N500, N1,000 bank notes remain legal tender till December 31, 2023.

Isa Abdulmumin, CBN’s acting director of Corporate Communications, stated this in a statement on Monday.

“In compliance with the established tradition of obedience to court orders and sustenance of the Rule of Law Principle that characterized the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and by extension, the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a regulator, Deposit Money Banks operating in Nigeria have been directed to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2023,” Abdulmumin said in the statement.

Read more: Old naira notes legal tender until Dec 31- CBN

AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified its customers residing along Apo/Gudu, Abuja, that there will be an annual preventive maintenance at the Gudu Injection Substation.

The management of AEDC, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the maintenance would take place on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said that during this period, there would be power interruptions that would affect Prince and Princess Estate, parts of Kaura District, Dubai Market, Behind Games Village, and Part of Durumi 2, Adisa Estate.

AEDC listed other areas to include the Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Boys College, Sharon Plaza, Anon Plaza, Cedar Crest Hospital, MKK Plaza, Durumi 3 Shell Estate, A.A. Shafa Filling Station, Amina Court, NPI Estate, and environs.

“While we regret the inconvenience, we would like to assure our valued customers that the exercise is expected to ensure improved power supply to these areas.” (NAN)

Amaechi campaigns for Cole, promises to establish business funds in Rivers if elected

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi during his door-to-door campaign for the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Tonye Cole on Monday said that Cole has promised to establish a hedge fund for businesses in the state to thrive if elected governor.

The immediate past Transportation minister spoke while campaigning across strategic markets in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and Oyigbo, including Mile 1, Rumuomasi, Eliozu, Rumunduru, Steel Village, Chippings, and Timber markets.

Amaechi told the people to vote for the APC governorship candidate as he was the only that cared about their wellbeing, not those who would dance to the people’s pain.

“When I was leaving government, we left N50 billion in what they call hedge fund.

“Hedge fund allows you to borrow at low or zero interest rate to boost business for indigenes and those who live in Rivers State.

” I shared this idea with Cole, and he agreed. As soon as he is voted to power by you, we shall re-establish this hedge fund.

” It is not just to help you do business, it is also to help us create employment,” he said.

Silicon Valley Bank ‘conducting business as usual’—new CEO

Tim Mayopoulos, the new Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Bank on Monday told clients that the lender is open and conducting business as usual.

In the letter to clients, the former Fannie Mae boss, Mayopoulos said that the bank will provide more information as soon as it was available.

“I look forward to getting to know the clients of Silicon Valley Bank…I also come to this role with experience in these kinds of situations. I was part of the new leadership team that joined Fannie Mae in the wake of the financial crisis in 2008-09, and I served as the CEO of Fannie Mae from 2012-18,” Mayopoulos added in the letter.

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles – South Korea

South Korean military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday. This latest aggression from Pyongyang comes as Seoul and Washington conduct their largest joint military drills in years.

The missiles were fired about 7:40 a.m. (2240 GMT on Monday) from South Hwanghae province, near the country’s west coast, and flew about 620 kilometers, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

According to Reuters, the South Korean military was on high alert and maintaining a full readiness posture in close coordination with the United States, the JCS said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was collecting information on the missile, and that they have not confirmed any damage within the country related to the launch.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missiles have not been confirmed to have flown into Japan’s territory or exclusive economic zones.