Five things to know to start your Monday

2023: Kwankwaso promises restructuring, state police

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has expressed his willingness to restructuring, including the introduction of state police across the federation. He submitted that both structural changes were possible as long as they were in accordance with the constitution.

He made this summation during a town hall meeting held on his behalf on Sunday by Channels TV. In the town hall meeting titled “The People’s Townhall 2023,” held in Abuja, Kwankwaso argued that his political party is very much open to the idea of restructuring and state police.

“If you check our blueprint, you will find that we’re very much open to restructuring, including the state police. They are part of our own understanding of restructuring.

“While we believe that we will listen to the people, we will do the right thing, and at the same time, we will follow due process. “This is not something that the president will sit in his bedroom and announce a constitutional amendment to insert the issue that affects the relevant clauses in the constitution,” he said.

He promised that if elected into power, he was ready to follow the due process as long as Nigerians were interested in that.

Sanwo-Olu presents scorecard, promises business-friendly environment

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, on Sunday presented the scorecard of his administration’s efforts towards showcasing the business-friendly environment and investment opportunities available in the state.

According to NAN, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Folasade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government, made this known at the closing ceremony of the 36th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

The governor said that his tenure had done a lot to improve business environment through the implementation of business friendly policies.

This, he explained, was to improve the ease of doing business, increase incentives and the state government’s unrelenting commitment to infrastructural development and renewal.

Sanwo-Olu said construction works were ongoing in all parts of the state with the goal of creating a conducive environment for business, living and leisure.

Some of these, he said, were already facilitating intra-city and inter-state exchange of goods and services.

As part of his scorecard, the governor revealed that the Lekki Deep Sea Port had been completed and commissioned to commence operation in 2023.

2023: Kaduna APC welcomes 12,000 PDP decampees

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna, says it has received 12,817 decampees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Sen. Uba Sani said this at a rally to formally receive the decampees including a former Commissioner for Woman Affairs and youth leaders, on Sunday in Giwa. This is according to NAN.

He said the APC was waxing stronger and had an edge over opposition parties in the state.

Sani who is also the APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general election, assured the decampees of equal status and rights like every other member of the party.

“In APC; there is no discrimination, those that joined today are equal in status as those who joined when the party was formed.

“We are one and a united family,” he said.

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

Britain’s King Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London on Sunday for the first time as King of the United Kingdom.

He did this after laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, was joined by other senior members of the royal family, including his son and heir, Prince William. His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building.

“She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom,” Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff said about the ceremony to honour Britain’s war dead. This is according to the BBC.

IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against oil price fall

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a long-awaited debt deal by Chad’s creditors. She said that the deal is expected to reduce the Chad’s risk of debt distress while guarding it against downside risks, including lower oil prices.

“We have been waiting for this day,” Georgieva said in a statement.

She said that the debt treatment was not only consistent with the objectives of Chad’s IMF-supported programme but should however pave the way for the completion of the first and second reviews that would enable disbursement of IMF funds.

Chad on Friday said it had reached a debt agreement with Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc and other creditors. Sources said the deal called for some debt relief in 2024 in the form of a reprofiled debt service schedule, but added that it would not reduce Chad’s overall debt level. This is according to Reuters.