Five things to know to start your Monday

The theme of our manifesto is moving Nigeria from consumption to production—Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, said that the theme of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation is moving Nigeria from consumption to production.

He made this known during his quest appearance on Channels TV Sunday Politics when he was asked about when should Nigerians expect get to the party’s manifesto.

Okupe, who used to be the special assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and senior special assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, had promised that the party’s manifesto would be unveiled next week for Nigerians to peruse.

“We have a special day that we set aside next week for the launching or unveiling of the manifesto,” he said. “A whole lot of things will be different, a whole lot of things will show us clearly that we are coming with something new,” he added, clearly distinguishing how his party intends to be simple, easy, and straightforward with how they intend to achieve its objectives.

“Everybody comes up with statements about things that they do not intend to achieve. Our manifesto is going to address exactly what we intend to do and, to some extent, how we will do it.

“It will be clearly laid out in a simple language that everybody can follow, and we also intend to translate it because it is not a voluminous thing.”

“We are going to translate into languages that Nigerians can readily identify with.”

“The theme of our programme is moving Nigeria from consumption to production,” he concluded.

NAFDAC warns Nigerians to stay off India-made cough syrups

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to stay off the importation, distribution, and consumption of substandard cough syrups made in India.

This warning is coming at the backdrop of a recent health scare caused by the Indian made cough syrup which claimed the lives of 66 children in Zambian last week. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on the day of the tragic event issued a global alert over four India-made cough syrups linked to the death of those children.

A situation that has caused a diplomatic rift between the Gambia and India, and apparently raised the scare level of Indian pharmaceutical products coming into many African countries.

According to investigation, the four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, Magrip N Cold Syrup and Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup.

The global health body alerted that “the stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). Since the unfortunate event, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited has not provided guarantees to the WHO on the safety and quality of these products.

SEC Nigeria, Ghana commit to market development

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria and Ghana have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and mutual support in the regulation of the markets.

This is contained in a statement by the commission in Abuja on Sunday.

According to NAN, the statement said the revised MoU would encourage market integration and provide better opportunities for economic prosperity of the countries.

The statement quoted the Director-General of the SEC Nigeria, Mr Lamido Yuguda, as saying that the move would enhance global competitiveness of both markets.

Yuguda said the move would also enhance the efficiency and transparency of the capital markets in both countries.

”The enduring relationship between our two jurisdictions is more amplified by the fact that Ghana and Nigeria have the largest markets in the West Africa sub-region.

”It will only be good that we use the advantage of our size and peculiarities to explore viable areas of cooperation.

”This is even as we continue to work with other stakeholders to integrate our markets and provide greater opportunities for our economic prosperity,” he said.

The statement also quoted the Director-General of SEC Ghana, Rev. Daniel Tetteh, as saying that both commissions were ready to work together and develop the potential of the capital market.

Tetteh said this would be achieved by examining issues and exploring ways to resolve them for the capital markets to work better.

Austria elections: President Van der Bellen reelected, projections show

Projections indicate that Austrians elected the incumbent president to another term in office. Alexander Van der Bellen’s six opponents trailed him in polls ahead of the vote.

Austrians reelected incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen to another term, projections showed on Sunday.

According to DW, Van der Bellen has been seen as a stable leader at a time of grave crisis when energy costs and inflation top voters’ concerns in the Alpine nation, which is a member of the European Union but is not part of the NATO security alliance.

Projections show he is likely to earn more than 55 percent of the vote and avoid a run-off election. His nearest rival was far-right Freedom Party candidate Walter Rosenkranz on 18.4 percent.

“It would be nice if we had clarity today — nice for Austria, nice for us — if we can then fully concentrate on the diverse tasks ahead, the multitude of crises … that we in Austria, in Europe, are facing,” Van der Bellen said after delivering his vote Vienna on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin’s reprisal for bridge explosion strikes apartment block

A Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people, Ukrainian officials said as Moscow strained to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory.

According to the Associated Press, the blasts that collapsed at least one high-rise residential building and blew out the windows of others came from six missiles launched in Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian air force said. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control.

In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 had been killed and more than 60 wounded, at least 10 of whom were children.

The multiple strikes came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia. The Kerch Bridge attack damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in Ukraine and a towering symbol of Russia’s power in the region.