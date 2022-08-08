Five things to know to start your Monday

Nigeria beat England, others to Commonwealth Women’s 4×100 Relay Gold

Sprint sensation, Tobi Amusan, helped Nigeria win the 4x100m women’s relay final of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, in a record time of 42.10 seconds.

The Nigerian relay team overcame spirited challenges from the England and Jamaica teams, who put in a last-minute effort to win the gold medal.

The win by team Nigeria not only helped them to the gold medal but set an African record in the process.

Red Rail Line will be delivered on schedule – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured residents that his administration will ensure the completion of the Red Rail Line project.

The governor made this statement after completing an “extensive inspection” of the completion activities around the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line project.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, who said that “it’s the fourth time in a year the Governor would be inspecting the pace of work on the 37-kilometre-long rail infrastructure wholly started by his administration, with Sanwo-Olu assuring Lagosians that the rail project would be delivered on its scheduled completion date.”

Once completed, this project will help deal with the perennial traffic congestion problem that the state faces on a daily basis.

Read also: Security threats: Sanwo-Olu directs security agencies to raise vigilance level, allays Lagosians’ fear

Pantami conferred CIISec fellowship

Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has been conferred with a fellowship status by the Chartered Institute of Information Security, CIISec.

The award makes him the first and only African to be given that honour. The minister emerged successful after he underwent extensive interviews and rigorous evaluations.

Pantami joins 89 others to be conferred with this fellowship in an institution that is highly regarded in the world of information security and cyberspace development.

The institute is known to raise the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity.

Ivory Coast president pardons predecessor Gbagbo ahead of 2025 election

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast said on Saturday that he had granted a presidential pardon to former president Laurent Gbagbo, as part of a move to promote reconciliation and peace ahead of the 2025 elections.

Gbagbo, who was president of Ivory Coast from 2000-2011, returned to the country after being acquitted of war crimes by the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Gbagbo was accused of his role in the civil war that started as a result of his refusal to concede defeat after the 2010 election — a war which claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Ouattara believes that with this pardon, the atmosphere for the peaceful conduct of the election will be assured.

Brent extends loss on fallen demand

According to Trading Economics, concerns about weakening demand weighed heavily on the market, leading to a 1 percent decline as Brent crude traded around $94 per barrel on Monday, after tumbling almost 9 percent last week.

Demand pressure influenced by rising interest rates has wiped out gains made possible by the Russia-Ukraine war.

This morning’s fall comes after China’s imports of crude rose in July to the highest in four years due to travel and transportation activity picking up.