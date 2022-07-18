Five things to know to start your Monday

Adeleke’s victory signifies APC’s exit in 2023 – PDP Reps caucus

Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, has joined the long list of top political dignitaries to congratulate the Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his well-deserved victory at the polls on Saturday.

Elumelu, in a statement made available on Sunday, described Adeleke’s victory as not only well deserved but a triumph of the people over the bad governance of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He believes that the victory of the PDP in the polls shows how not only dissatisfied the electorate are with the ruling party but also how willing they are to get rid of them come 2023.

Elumelu said that Adeleke’s victory underscores the people’s confidence and trust in his desired capacity, integrity, humility, and love for the state.

He believes that the PDP is well poised to reclaim power from the APC across all levels come 2023.

The Minority Leader, however, advised Adeleke to use his immense goodwill and vision to further unite the people and commence preparations for a transparent, accountable, and development-oriented government that will give the people the breath of fresh air that has eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State for the past four years.

Nigerian unions to protest shutdown of public universities due to strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a two-day protest on July 26 to protest the six-month shutdown of all tertiary institutions across the country.

The NLC made this known yesterday in a statement after it promised to engage all unions under its umbrella body to embark on this protest. The nation’s public tertiary institutions have been on strike since February 14 due to pay disagreements between the government and lecturers. The lecturers were joined in the strike by members of the non-academic staff unions.

According to Reuters, the union will be joined by the unions in the oil and gas industry to press home their demand for better governance and a quick end to the strike that has kept the majority of the youths at home and paralysed tertiary education in the country.

Ghana confirms its first outbreak of highly infectious Marburg virus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) officially confirmed on Sunday two cases of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, after two people who later died tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

Read also: What to know about Marburg virus disease

The tests, which showed that two people tested were positive, were sent to a laboratory in Senegal for further tests.

The disease, which is highly infectious, is transmitted to people by fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces, and materials, the WHO said.

GHS is working to reduce any risk of the virus spreading, including the isolation of all identified contacts, none of whom have developed any symptoms so far, it said.

This is only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus in the region was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.

Nine killed in separate shootings in South Africa

The police said on Sunday that there has been a rise in gun-related violence in the rainbow-coloured country as another round of killings took place in two provinces on Saturday night.

According to Reuters, the latest rounds of needless shootings come on the back of an increase in violent deaths in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates.

The Statistics South African Police said that around 20,000 people are murdered in South Africa every year.

The police said that four people were shot dead and two more were injured at the Thembelihle informal settlement in the Gauteng province. A preliminary investigation suggests that a group of men were playing dice at a street corner at approximately 19:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were attacked by unknown assailants who shot at them.

In another separate incident, also at Thembelihle, in the south of Johannesburg, a 36-year-old man was shot dead after he was robbed of his cellphone and bicycle.

This is in addition to the recent rounds of shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Paraguayan Senate approves Cryptocurrency Bill

A new cryptocurrency bill was approved recently by the Paraguayan Senate aimed at regulating the establishment and operations of cryptocurrencies in the country.

This bill makes Paraguay one of the few countries in South America to pass a bill that will regulate the operations of cryptocurrency companies in the country.

According to bitcoin.com, the bill, which had already been submitted to the deputy chamber, was approved with some changes suggested, establishing clear definitions and tax exemptions for companies in the cryptocurrency and crypto mining sectors.

The bill, which was introduced by Senator Fernando Silva Facetti, seeks to not only regulate the activities of cryptocurrencies in the country but also mandates crypto companies to present a power consumption plan to the national power administration. They will be exempted from paying value-added tax but required to pay income tax.