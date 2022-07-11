Five things to know to start your Monday

Kwankwaso advises Tinubu on his health

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has advised Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party APC, in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for February 2023, to take it easy with his campaigns and take care of his health.

He made his opinion known about the campaign of the candidate of the ruling party during an interview he had with Reuben Abati of AriseTV. “If you see my friend Bola, tell him to take it easy and to take care of his health. This campaign is very rigorous and requires a lot of effort,” he said.

He noted that the task of rescuing the country from the terrible state it is in requires a leader of a sound mind and a good state of health. “So I hope he will take it easy, so that we can continue in the struggle to ensure a solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

In his choice of the former governor of Borno State, Senator Shettima, as his running mate in the forthcoming election, the former Kano State governor applauded him for choosing Kashim Shettima, saying Shettima has the qualities and reputation to add value to his campaign and government despite the political platform.

“I am so happy with his combination. My only worry is the platform. I know he is a strategist,” he said.

“Bola Tinubu is a good man. I had reasons to sit down with him a countable number of times from 1990 to date. ”

“The only thing is that I don’t know if I want to see him to ask him what he would tell Nigerians that he would do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today,” he added, believing that the damage the current administration has created in the country is going to make it very difficult to convince Nigerians that APC is the party to vote back into power.

“That is my serious concern for him. Normally, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him. It is going to be like building something from nothing. When I see him, I wish him well. Let him take it easy, ” he concluded.

Lagos boat mishap: 13 more bodies recovered as death toll rises to 15

Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said 13 more corpses have been recovered from the Ojo area of Lagos State where a W-19 passenger fibre boat capsized, taking the death toll to 15.

The past three days in Lagos have witnessed a heavy downpour, leading to a Sallah day boat mishap. The W-19 passenger fibre boat carrying 16 passengers from Mile 2 to the Ibeshe area of Ikorodu capsized in the Ojo area, NEMA said.

While two bodies were immediately recovered, two more bodies were later retrieved last night in rescue operations.

“The recovery operation of the missing victims of an ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe has led to the recovery of a total of 11 more bodies today,” NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, said via a statement on Sunday.

“Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered, in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning.

“With this, it has now become a total of 15 bodies recovered, ” he said.

However, Farinloye complained about the lack of compliance common with illegal boat operators risking the lives of passengers by ferrying after 7 p.m. He advised all relevant bodies to work towards arresting this development and securing the lives of passengers on the waterways.

My mandate was stolen in 2018 – Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State, has said that his mandate was stolen by the incumbent government during the 2018 governorship election.

He said this while responding to a question during the governorship debate organised by ChannelsTV to give the electorate an opportunity to assess those seeking their votes to occupy the seat of power in the state.

“My fellow Osun people, thank you for voting for me in 2018,” he said, despite the jeers from the audience. “Your mandate was stolen in 2018.”

He continued to believe that his mandate was stolen by the electoral body and the courts. He stated that this time, with the support of the people of Osun, he will be able to reclaim his stolen mandate for the betterment of the state.

“It is time for you to reclaim your mandate. My focus is on integrity, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption. Vote for PDP, vote for Senator Ademola Adeleke, vote for progress,” he concluded.

Gunmen kill 19 people in ‘random’ bar shootings in South Africa

According to the police, gunmen killed 19 people in an Orlando East bar in the township of Soweto within hours of each other at taverns in South Africa on Sunday.

This killings follow the death of 21 teens who died at a bar in East London, after celebrating graduation from high school.

Attackers armed with rifles and pistols opened fire in the Orlando East bar in the township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 people and wounding nine, the police said.

“You can see by the way the bullet cartridges are cast around that they were just shooting randomly,” said Elias Mawela, police commissioner for Gauteng province.

According to Reuters, the police confirmed a second random shooting hours earlier, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, 500 km southeast of Soweto, which saw four people killed and eight wounded.

The police are still investigating the motives behind the attacks and have promised to apprehend the killers.

Crude oil mixed as market assess, tight supply impact amid recession worries

Crude oil prices were mixed this morning as the market is still weighing the impact of a likely supply glitch following China’s COVID-19 challenges, which affected their demand, while recession fears amid interest rate hikes created caution in the market.

The Brent crude price edged higher gaining 11 cents, or 0.1 percent to trade at $107.13 a barrel, while WTI slipped 15 cents of 0.1 percent to $104.64 a barrel.

Reuters reported that trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia.

Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand.