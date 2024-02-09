Five things to know to start your Friday

MultiChoice Group’s Nigerian arm settled a tax dispute with the Federal Government, agreeing to pay $37.3million following a freeze on its accounts in 2022.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service initially claimed $1.27 billion in taxes and $342 million in VAT.

MultiChoice Nigeria will pay N35.4 billion, offsetting previous payments. MultiChoice, known for DSTV, Nigeria’s popular satellite TV, announced the settlement on Thursday, resolving a longstanding tax issue.

Nigeria and Germany aim to enhance collaboration to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Minister Doris Uzoka-Anite highlighted the bilateral meeting’s significance in Abuja, emphasising shared interests in renewable energy, agriculture, and MSME finance.

The collaboration aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to revitalise the economy, create jobs, alleviate poverty, and promote inclusiveness.

Strengthening ties between the nations will spur industrial growth and investment in Nigeria’s economy.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), urges patience amidst current economic challenges.

Addressing various segments of the state, he briefed them on government efforts to alleviate hardships.

Sessions involved labor unions, artisans, market unions, and students.

AbdulRazaq assured that federal committees are addressing the devaluation of the naira and its effects on consumer goods.

The governor emphasised the need for collective understanding during these times.

President Bola Tinubu instructed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to initiate groundwork for 2,400 housing units nationwide by December, addressing Nigeria’s 28 million housing deficit.

Tinubu stressed the need for affordable housing during the groundbreaking of the 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City in Abuja.

Contracts for 2,000 units across 12 states have been awarded, with completion expected by 2024.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing decent housing for Nigerians.

Biden vehemently defended his memory, denouncing accusations regarding his son’s death and handling of classified material.

Despite avoiding potential prison time, highlighted by Hur’s investigation, the ordeal adds to Biden’s challenges as he seeks reelection at 81, portraying himself as capable for another term.

Hur’s conclusion contrasts Biden with Trump, signaling no legal repercussions for mishandling documents but potentially denting Biden’s image as he faces voter scrutiny.