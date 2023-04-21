Five things to know to start your Friday

Nigeria committed to strengthening trade relations with China – Official

Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, said on Thursday that Nigeria is willing to strengthen her trade relations with China.

Ngige made this known at the China-Nigeria Investment, Economic, and Trade Promotion Conference organised by the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce and sponsored by the Changsha Municipal People’s Government.

She said the Federal Government remained committed to providing a sustainable platform for cooperation and the mutual benefit of both countries.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director of Trade, Suleman Audu, said plans were ongoing for activities that would deepen the relationship.

According to her, part of the collaboration includes an upcoming trade expo.

She said the expo, titled the “China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE),” was scheduled to hold in Changsha, Hunan, China between June 29 and July 2.

Read also: ICT, 3 others in focus as FG moves to strengthen relationship with China

NDE begins registration of unemployed persons in Bayelsa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the registration of unemployed persons in Bayelsa.

The registration holding across the federation follows a directive by the management of the NDE, led by the Director-General, Malam Nuhu Fikpo.

The coordinator of the NDE in Bayelsa, Aham Osuchukwu, told newsmen in Yenagoa on Thursday that the registration was for all unemployed persons in Bayelsa, irrespective of their states of origin.

He said that NDE was focused on addressing unemployment through its various trainings in skills acquisition, disbursement of loans, and other interventions.

“NDE caters to all strata of the society from the uneducated to the educated.

“The common thing amongst them is unemployment. The uneducated can be made to acquire skills and become artisans in skills areas of choice,’’ he said. (NAN)

Lagos govt. pays N5bn accrued pension, pledges safe retirement, welfare

Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions, Lagos State, said in the 100th Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation to the state’s civil service retirees that the Lagos State Government had paid N5 billion in retirement benefits to 1,768 retirees in April.

The event which took place on Thursday was organized by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) in Lagos.

Ponnle said the accrued pension rights were paid into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of the retirees, alongside their monthly contributions.

She noted that the state had been a consistent high flyer in the pension industry, with over N50.7 billion paid to 13,928 retirees from May 2019 to date.

NBS to release new unemployment figures May

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its report titled “Nigeria Labour Force Framework Re-design 2023,” has said that it will release new unemployment and employment figures for the country by May 2023.

It said that the report would cover data collected from October 19, 2022, to January 22, 2023.

“Status of the NLFS: Data collection for 2022/2023 is ongoing beginning from 19th October 2022,” it said.

“Q4 report will cover data collected between 19th October 2022 and 22nd January 2023. The report for the reference quarter is almost concluded and will be published before the end of May 2023.”

Sudan RSF fighters agree to 72-hour ceasefire for Eid holiday

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds from 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday, to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The capital, Khartoum, was rocked by bombing and shelling earlier on Friday. There was no immediate comment from the army and its chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, did not mention a ceasefire in a pre-recorded speech posted on the army’s Facebook page.

“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr … to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” the RSF said in a statement.

Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army erupted on Saturday, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup. (Reuters)