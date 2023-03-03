Five things to know to start your Friday

“The commission held its regular weekly meeting and deliberated on several issues, including the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It also discussed the governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo.”

He said that INEC would surely conduct the rescheduled elections in Enugu State and Edo on March 11 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made.

“The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed, ” Okoye said.

