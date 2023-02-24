Five things to know to start your Friday

Commercial banks to close early ahead of polls

Commercial banks have announced through text and email messages sent to their customers that they are going to close earlier than their usual 4 pm on Friday.

This notice comes as the country gets set to hold its presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

Sterling Bank in particular advised its customers to take advantage of its alternate banking channels such as the USSD and mobile apps to carry out their transactions.

Kwara Govt supports artisans with N265m palliative amid fuel, cash scarcity

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Thursday in Ilorin presented cheques totaling N267m to different artisan groups in the state to ease the pangs of new Naira and fuel scarcity in the state.

According to AbdulRazaq, is a fulfillment of the administration’s pledge to give palliatives to various vulnerable groups that have been hit by the Naira redesign crisis and fuel scarcity.

The governor said the support for the artisans should translate to ease for the people who enjoy the services of the different economic groups.

Scarcity of cash: CBN unveils eNaira enhanced services for unbanked, underserved

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with ChamsMobile Ltd. and Super Agents has developed the eNaira enhanced services to address challenges faced by the unbanked and the underserved.

Bayo Akintoye, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Bullet platform unveiled the new innovation at a media parley on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the service, fully run and powered by the Bullnet platform, was employed to suit the pains felt by Nigerians, given the current scarcity of cash in the country. (NAN)

Pantami inaugurates committee for cyberspace, ICT infrastructure protection

Ibrahim Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on Thursday, inaugurated a committee for Cyberspace and ICT infrastructure protection during the 2023 General Elections.

The committee will advise the Federal Government on the right measures to take in protecting the nation’s cyberspace and ICT infrastructure from potential attacks.

The chairman of the committee is Professor Adeolu Akande.

U.S. to ‘quickly’ nominate candidate to lead World Bank —Yellen

The United States intends to “quickly” nominate a candidate for the World Bank presidency who is committed to the lender’s poverty reduction mission as well as lending reforms to fight climate change and other global challenges, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

At a news conference ahead of a G20 finance leaders meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Yellen declined to name the U.S. nominee or say whether the candidate would be a woman.

The World Bank’s executive board plans to open nominations for the development lender’s top job later on Thursday, and said it “would strongly encourage women candidates to be nominated.”

The board expects to choose a new candidate by early May, replacing current president David Malpass, who said he will step down by early June, well before his term ends in April 2024.

One of the surprise top contenders for the post is Indian-American Ajay Banga, who retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard, and co-chairs the Partnership for Central America, where he worked closely with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to mobilize public, private and non-profit resources for Northern Central America. (Reuters)