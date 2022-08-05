Five things to know to start your Friday

Ekweremadu update: Trial rescheduled to May 2023

Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s trial over the allegation of organ harvesting of a 21-year-old man has been rescheduled to May 2023 by the British court overseeing the matter. The reason given was that that date was the earliest they could get following numerous strikes within the British legal system.

According to AriseTV, the trial, which resumed Thursday, failed to get a plea bargain only for Beatrice Ekweremadu’s trial to be rescheduled to November 31, with the official trial set to begin in May 2023.

Prior to Thursday’s outcome, the prosecutors claimed they planned to have the 21-year-old man’s kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter, who suffers from severe kidney disease.

They also claim that the 21-year-old is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London. This comes despite counter-claims by the Ekweremadus’ that he was in agreement to donate his kidney to help the sick girl.

The BBC claimed that it was the alleged mistreatment as a “slave” that pushed him to escape the custody of the Ekweremadus and report to Staines police station in Surrey.

Abike Dabiri insists that Diaspora voting will happen soon

Abike Dabira-Ewera, chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has insisted that diaspora voting will happen someday. She believes that despite the challenges presented by the rejection of the idea by the national assembly, diaspora voting will become a reality someday.

She made this revelation during an interview with AriseTV, insisting that the parliament still needs more education about the benefits of having the diaspora vote in upcoming elections.

She made reference to the impact of the diaspora population on the nation, remitting up to $20 billion per year, which has significantly aided the country’s foreign exchange situation.

She maintained that if this parliament doesn’t consider diaspora voting, the next parliament may put it into consideration.

Air Force reshuffles top hierarchy, appoints new chiefs

The Nigerian Air Force said that it had appointed new Branch Chiefs and Air Officers Commanding (AOC). The command also said that it redeployed some senior officers and that this exercise is in response to the security challenges currently affecting the nation.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Air Force spokesperson, said in a statement that the reorganisation was approved by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The Air Force Command used the opportunity to charge the new officers to “maximize the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminal elements.”

China fires missiles near Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Political tension between the US and China over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan brewed even further as the Asian tiger fired missiles near Taiwan as part of huge military drills.

According to the BBC, Taiwan said China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan’s north-east and south-west coasts.

On the other hand, Japan called for an “immediate stop” to the exercises after five of the missiles fired by China landed in its waters.

The Pelosi visit was seen as an affront to China’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

It sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be brought under its control—by force if necessary.

Crypto lender Voyager Digital gets approval to return $270 million to customers, Wall Street Journal reports

A Wall Street Journal report on Thursday stated that crypto lender Voyager Digital Inc. has been given approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York to return $270 million to customers.

According to Reuters, the report stated that Judge Michael Wiles, who is overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy, ruled that the company provided “sufficient basis” to support its contention that customers should be allowed access to the custodial account held at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. This is according to Reuters.

Since the crash of all major cryptocurrencies from heights attained early this year, a number of cryptocurrency firms have witnessed substantial losses that have pushed many to file for bankruptcy.

In its bankruptcy filing, Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, as well as liabilities of the same value.