Five things to know to start your day

Covid-19: FG extends travel ban on Brazil, Turkey, India by 4 weeks

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19, has announced the extension of the ban on flights from Brazil, Turkey and India by 4 weeks.

This follows the Federal Government’s review of the earlier ban on flights from these countries and the decision for extension of the restriction in order to help stop the possible importation of different and dangerous variants of the Covid-19 pandemic that are still prevalent in these countries.

This disclosure was made by the Chairman of PSC on Covid-19, who also doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, at the national briefing of the committee on Monday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Chairman of PSC said the committee has been reviewing these restrictions and is of the opinion that they should remain for another 4 weeks before it is further reviewed adding that South Africa has once more been added to this category.

Mustapha revealed that South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda were being monitored as the Covid-19 cases were increasing there.

RMAFC to review remuneration of political, judicial office holders soon

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has said that the review of remuneration for political and Judicial office holders will take off as soon as the Federal Government releases the funds for it.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Elias Mbam, in a statement on Monday.

“The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has concluded arrangements to fully commence the review of the nation’s revenue allocation formula.

The review is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the Federation Account to the three tiers of government and this will be concluded before the end of 2021.

NDIC commences payment of liquidation dividend to depositors of 14 closed banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced its readiness to begin payment of liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors, creditors and shareholders of additional 14 banks in liquidation.

It said that the concerned stakeholders in 8 of those closed banks are to receive their first round of liquidation dividend payments, while the other 6 are to be paid additional sums as part of their liquidation dividends.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by NDIC’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Mr Bashir Nuhu, on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

The NDIC in its statement, listed the banks to include, City Express, All States Trust, Allied Bank, Commerce Bank, North-South Bank, Cooperative and Commerce Bank and Nigeria Merchant Bank.

Travellers ditch summer travel over multiple tests, 100% hike in airfares

For the second year running, there would be no summer travel for most international holidaymakers in Nigeria this season, including the rich that can afford it.

While airfares have spiked by at least 100 per cent on traditional tourism destination routes, a rash of safety protocols and quarantine readily frustrate leisure travels and getaways.

Experts who blamed the low patronage on COVID-19 disruption, said travel demands are looking up globally but for the weak Naira-to-Dollar exchange rate that has pushed fares beyond the reach of most regular Nigerian travellers.

Also, given the challenge of going to Europe and North America on leisure, local travel operators are exploring holiday destinations within the country and the African continent. The European Union (EU) has already issued its EU Digital COVID Certificate otherwise known as Vaccine Passports in 17 countries, beginning from July 1.

FG to remove over 3000 shipwrecks from coastline

With over 3,000 shipwrecks littering Nigeria’s coastline, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the removal of shipwrecks from Badagry to Tincan Island waterways in order to ensure smooth navigation on Nigerian waters.

The Director-General, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this during a chat with the media in Lagos, said the removal of shipwrecks will soon commence Stakeholders and the Nigerian Navy had raised alarm over the impending dangers shipwrecks posed on the Nigerian waters.