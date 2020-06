Five States get N148bn refunds for federal roads repaired

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the reimbursement of funds expended on federal roads by some state governments.

The total sum to be reimbursed to five states is N148,141,987,161.25.

The benefiting states are Cross River N18,394,737,608.85, Ondo N7,822,147,577.08, Osun N2,468,938,876.78, Bayelsa N38,040,564,783.40 and Rivers N78,953,067,518.29.