Five sentenced to death over Offa 2018 bank robbery

Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court on Thursday sentenced five individuals who were involved in robbery attacks in Offa metropolis of the state to death.

They were found in possession of illegal firearms, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

It will be recalled that six suspects; a policeman, Michael Adikwu (deceased), Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham were arrested in connection with the bloody armed robbery incident.

Ayoade Akinnibosun and four others are currently standing trial in the case which began on November 11, 2018.

It is equally recalled that on April 5, 2018, some suspected armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the ancient city of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing over 30 persons in the process, including nine policemen.

The five suspects, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham and two others were charged to Court by the Police for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

Michael Adikwu died in Police custody while the remaining five pleaded not guilty.

Justice Salman had earlier reserved judgement in the six-year old trial of suspects in the bloody bank robbery, adjourning the case to the 2nd of August, 2024, before the verdict announced.