Court reserves judgement on six-year old Offa robbery case

Justice Haleema Salman of Kwara State High Court has reserved judgement in the six-year old trial of suspects in the bloody bank robbery, adjourning the case to the 2nd of August, 2024.

She was the presiding judge in the April 5, 2018 bank robbery in the ancient town of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Delivering judgement in Court on Monday, she adopted final written addresses which contained arguments of the two lead counsels in the matter, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) for the State and Mathew Emeribe, the defence counsel.

The prosecution and defence teams adopted their addresses one after the other on point of law.

However, the presiding judge said that the August 2, 2024 date for judgement was tentative.

It will be recalled that six suspects; a policeman, Michael Adikwu (deceased), Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham were arrested in connection with the bloody armed robbery incident.

Ayoade Akinnibosun and four others are currently standing trial in the case which began on November 11, 2018.

It is equally recalled that on April 5, 2018, some suspected armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the ancient city of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing over 30 persons in the process, including nine policemen.

The five suspects, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham and two others were charged to Court by the Police for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

Michael Adikwu died in Police custody while the remaining five pleaded not guilty.