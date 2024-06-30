Five injured, one killed in France wedding hall attack

Five persons on Sunday sustained various degrees of injury while one other person was killed in an attack launched by gunmen at a wedding ceremony in northeastern part of France.

The attack was launched at the reception hall overnight from Saturday to Sunday with a large number of guests present at the wedding.

The attack, according to police sources, was linked to a settling of scores between drug traffickers at northeastern city of Thionville.

Thionville is located close to the borders of Luxembourg and Germany.

Two people were seriously injured and one of them was in a critical condition.

However, the attackers had fled the scene.

“It was during a wedding.

“At a quarter past one in the morning, a group of people went outside to smoke in front of the hall, and then three heavily armed men arrived and opened fire in their direction.

The assailants arrived in a 4X4 vehicle, “probably a BMW,” said, a police source.

Where the vehicle of the attacker had come from could not be ascertained but security operatives believe that a settling of scores linked to drug trafficking was behind the violence.

“The wedding was not targeted as such, it was people who were at the wedding,” the source said.

A glass door pierced with bullet holes could be seen at the scene on Sunday morning

In the neighbouring town of Villerupt shootings between rival gangs at a drug dealing point left five people injured in May 2023.