FITC set to equip boards with competencies for effectiveness, business growth

FITC, a learning and advisory institution is organising a virtual board leadership programme to build boardroom competencies, lift effectiveness and drive business growth.

This is because volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) characterise the business environment today and boards are required to perform with agility and in delivering brand promises.

Themed ‘Developing Board Competencies and Leadership Mindset for Board Effectiveness and Business Growth’ the virtual programme holds on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th of July, 2021.

Board members will be equipped with strategic and innovative insights required to navigate these VUCA times.

Organisations are more than ever before required to demonstrate transformational leadership, capable of driving business decisions and outcomes beyond the usual operations. This leadership direction and strategy is dependent on the quality of the board its membership and leadership.

The FITC board leadership programme is aimed at exploring and deepening insights into board and corporate governance systems. It would examine the strategic roles and leadership direction of the board for business growth and organisational sustainability.

This accelerates an understanding of core structures and the strategic roles various committees play for business growth. This helps boards build the resilience and agility imperative to increase organisational success and sustainability by identifying key strategies to successfully navigate the emerging challenges of board oversight among others.

The role of a board member today is quite challenging because of its heightened expectations and convolutions, as well as unique responsibilities and accountabilities.

Consequently, increased diversity in the boardroom is not just about gender and ethnicity, but a balance of members with disparate ages, a wealth of experience and technical know-how imperative to drive effective boardroom performance and growth and organisational sustainability.

Board leadership continually faces new challenges like diversity, sustainability, and digital and technological advancements.

The FITC board leadership programme is specifically designed for board chairmen, directors, non-executive directors, board members of financial and non-financial institutions, C-suite and senior executives, as well as public and private sector organisations across diverse sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on the relevance and timeliness of the programme, Chizor Malize, managing director/CEO, FITC, said that the work of board members are never done and that organisations that train and educate their board make an important investment in their leadership which in turn, directly impacts the organisation.

“To provide effective board oversight, directors must have the requisite competencies, skills and leadership focus and mindset needed to understand their roles and responsibilities, in the light of global and local business landscape and in adherence to the corporate governance requirements and global best practice.”

Malize also said that board members will always benefit from continuous training and evaluation whether they have years of board experience or whether it is their first Board director position, because of their strategic roles and responsibilities.

Boards need both the right training and tools that will help in driving effective boardroom performance and organisational growth.

“FITC is bringing together renowned faculty members with a wealth of experience serving on boards of various organisations, to share knowledge and insights on how boards can build resilience and agility needed to increase organizational success and sustainability,” Malize said.

The seasoned faculty for this programme include; Kolapo Lawson, chairman LandAfrique Holdings, former chairman Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Lucy S. Blythe, CEO Phila International London UK, Mustapha Chike-Obi, chairman Fidelity Bank, Afolake Lawal, founder and managing director, Imperial Law Office.

Others are Joseph Ezigbo, executive chairman and managing director, Falcon Corporation Group, Adaora Ayoade, CEO EZ37 Solutions Limited and co-leader Europe, Middle East & Africa, ICF Coach Traning & Community, Yemi Adeola, chairman of the board, Lenox Group, Former GMD, Sterling Bank, Olufemi Awoyemi, FCA, chairman of the Board Proshare Nigeria.

The two-day programme will include practical knowledge and experience sharing sessions on how current and aspiring board members can be strategically equipped to make more valuable contributions on boards for accelerated business growth and organisational sustainability.

FITC is an innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge learning, advisory and research services to clients in the financial services and other sectors, within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, that is, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award, The International Business Excellence (IBX) Award, among others.