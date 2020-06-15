FITC hosts global business experts on resources for Enterprise Risk Management, Business Continuity

FITC in its continuous bid to provide knowledge-driven solutions to the Financial Services and associated sectors will host the Enterprise Risk Management Series themed; “Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity Planning” on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 am (WAT).

The FITC Enterprise Risk Management Series is an innovative programme under the FITC Business Impact Series (BIS) umbrella. BIS is a global platform designed to offer business insight, engagement, knowledge, and excellence to young, middle and senior-level professionals across diverse sectors including financial services, energy, technology, manufacturing and other sectors across the Sub-Sahara Africa. In 2020 alone, FITC has delivered several virtual programmes under its Business Impact Series with over 9,000 attendees from more than 860 organisations spanning 43 countries and five continents including Africa.

The risk landscape is becoming ever more challenging with the impact, scale and scope of events increasing simultaneously in unpredictability, probability and value. To successfully steer organisations towards resilience and value, senior decision-makers need to embed enterprise risk management and business continuity management capabilities within their organisations. They need to build meta-readiness and deliberately design systems, processes and culture to maintain continuity and adequately respond to any future crisis while ensuring an effective (leadership) succession plan. This improves an organisation’s resistance to any severe business disruption, regardless of the event’s risk, scope, rarity and impact. The FITC Enterprise Risk Management Series aims to bring together top executives and industry experts, to share knowledge on contemporary and relevant issues in enterprise risk management and business continuity planning.

Topics to be covered include; Business Continuity Planning: Taking Planning to Action; Insights, Tools and Resources for Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity in time of Crisis; The Future of Enterprise Risk Management: Key ERM Strategies and Managing the Risk Landscape with Business Continuity Management and Enterprise Risk Management Processes.

The line up of high profile speakers for this programme include; Oscar Onyema, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange as Keynote Speaker; Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa, Google; William Wilson, Head, Operational Risk, Africa & India, First Rand Group; Adedoyin Odunfa, CEO Digital Jewels and Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director Rack Centre.

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Consulting and Research Services to clients within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e. CBN, NDIC and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

Over the years, FITC has demonstrated delivery of best-in-class services using a large pool of multidisciplinary and versatile professionals, who provide business support to its numerous clients within the public and private sectors; most notably within the financial services sectors and public sector of Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.