Fish sellers say ‘enough is enough’ as prices skyrocket in Sagamu

A group of fish sellers in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, protested on Wednesday over the rising fish prices.

The protesters, who marched through the streets and to the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, demanded immediate action to alleviate the economic hardships facing the people.

The protesting fish sellers carried placards and chanted solidarity songs, calling for enhancing social welfare interventions and emphasizing that the government must do more to address the increasing poverty levels in the country.

One of the protesters, a market woman, passionately conveyed the frustration of many, saying, “The hike in prices of foodstuffs is too much. What is happening? In Sagamu, Titus is N2,000, while Sawa is N1,000. Is that not too much?

We are not doing this for ourselves; it is not as if we cannot buy it. We are protesting so that the prices can be reduced. Won’t the people eat? Imagine not being able to cook a pot of soup with N2000. A fish bought for N1,200 has suddenly become N1,800.”

Read also Ogun partners FG on fresh fish production, earmarks N11bn for agricultural production

Deji Soyemi, a cold room business operator, also expressed concern about the increase in fish prices, pointing out that “for instance, a carton that sold for N10,000 might now cost N15,000 in just two days.”

The protest comes at a time when Nigeria is facing several economic challenges, including rising inflation and unemployment. The price of fish, a staple food in Nigeria, has been increasing steadily in recent months, making it difficult for many people to afford.

The protesters urged the government to take steps to address the rising cost of fish and other essential commodities. They also called for implementing social welfare programs to help the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians.

The protest is a sign of the growing frustration among Nigerians over the worsening economic situation. It is also a reminder of the government’s responsibility to take steps to alleviate the suffering of its citizens.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)