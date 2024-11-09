First Lady denies involvement in national prayer program

Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

…Flags- off distribution of U-lesson tablets to 9 states

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has denied involvement in ongoing plans to organise a national prayer program for the country. Busola Kukoyi, the Senior Special Assistant ( Media) to the First Lady, revealed this on Saturday, in Abuja

She described the news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms on the national prayer program as “unfounded and misleading”

The refusal, BusinessDay recalls, came after media reports indicating that the First Lady and the office of the National Security Adviser NSA, had concluded plans to organise the prayer program, seeking “ divine intervention for healing and stability for the nation”

Media reports quoting Balogun Afolorunikan, Director General of the National Prayer Forum, was expected to bring both Christians and Muslims together in seeking divine intervention for the current challenges facing the country

But the First Lady, while debunking her involvement, stated that “ anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false”

Kukoyi noted that while it is true that the the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, “She also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.”

The First Lady’s office, therefore, urged members of the public “ to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels”

First Lady while flagging off the distribution of U-lesson tablets to primary and secondary schools in the nine States of the Niger Delta Region, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, on Saturday, declared that Nigeria must embrace inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, for the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 4.

She also noted that digital lesson devices are revolutionising education in underserved communities.

According to her, “These devices provide access to a wealth of educational resources that will empower students to learn at their own pace and style, in addition to classroom teachings. Rather than mere gadgets of recreation, these tablets serve as powerful teaching tools that foster academic excellence, creativity, and innovation.

“By harnessing the power of digital learning resources, it will enhance students’ engagement, streamline curriculum development and accessibility, and ultimately boost student performance and achievement.”

“One of the prominent features of this software is its offline video library, which allows learners to play, pause, and rewind educational content without the need for an internet connection. “Additionally, the software includes parental controls and a long battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable and safe tool for both students and teachers.”

She described the distribution of education software products, services, and tablets, as a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“By equipping our schools with these digital tools, we are not only supplementing traditional face-to-face instruction but also empowering students to master their materials and perform better in their tests and examinations, as we believe that every student in Nigeria deserves access to quality education, and the government is dedicated to providing the necessary resources to make that a reality.

“This programme is also in alignment with the Federal Government’s Digital Policy which seeks to create an innovative digital learning ecosystem, foster local skills development and sustainable systems deployment. This is indeed, catching them young. Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the global village.

In addition to the distribution of these tablets, the NDDC has also employed the services of a consultant to train teachers in the use of U-Lesson tablets for effectiveness across the nine mandate states and Nigeria in general.

“To the students, I hope that these tablets will inspire you to dream big, work hard, and achieve your goals. Remember, education is the key to unlocking your potential and shaping your future.”

She implored the students, teachers and parents who she said are all stakeholders, to embrace this opportunity with great enthusiasm and optimism. Let us encourage our children to study and learn on these devices. “Together, we can harness the power of technology to build a better future for our country, where every child has the tools and opportunity to succeed.”

Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the NDDC, highlighted the significance of this initiative, which he described as the first phase of the project.

According to Ogbuku “We recognise that there are more than 45,000 students in the Niger Delta who need access to these resources, and we will continue to engage U-Lesson to produce more tablets for our students.”

He stressed that investing in digital technology is crucial for creating equality in education, especially as many school buildings in the region require renovation. “Unlike physical structures, digital tools do not need constant renovation,” he explained.

Ogbuku highlighted the importance of preparing students for global competition. “We’ve seen that many of our postgraduate students struggle with digital learning when they go abroad,” he noted. “By introducing these tablets at an early age, we are equipping our children with essential skills to thrive in a digital world.”

