First female commissioner of police in Kwara assumes office

The Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday announced the assumption of office of CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+, FISN, as the new commissioner of police in the state.

She took over the command’s leadership from the outgoing commissioner of police, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Paul Odama, psc+.

According to a statement by SP Okasanmi Ajayi mnipr, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi hails from Sagamu, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“She has worked in several Police commands and formations within and outside the country, where she held several Command positions at various times.

“She attended Federal Government College Kaduna for her O Levels and A Levels Certificates, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from Ogun State University (Now Olabisi Onabanjo). She also holds an Advanced Diploma in Strategic Security and Infrastructure Protection from the University of Lagos.

“She had served in various challenging capacities across many States of the federation; she was on a United Nations peacekeeping mission to Liberia and Dafur.

“She has presented conference papers at the United Nations-sponsored conference, mainly for women in peacekeeping missions in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Titled Better the balance, better the world).

“In the course of her service to the country, the Commissioner of Police held several positions, including that of Divisional Crime Officer at Sabongeri Police Station, Katsina. Divisional Crime Officer, GRA Police Station, Katsina and Mokola police station, Ibadan Officer in charge of confidential registry, Ibadan; Command Provost Marshal, Ibadan; Divisional Traffic Officer Eleyele, Ibadan; Matron, Police Training School, Ibadan; Officer in charge of research and planning; and Officer in charge of the anti-human trafficking department, all in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+, is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) USA and a Fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria (FISN).

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+, FISN, is a hardworking and detribalized professional officer, who is ready to give her all to ensure that the harmony and peace that Kwara State is known for are not in any manner truncated.