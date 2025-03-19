Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing tax policy development and capacity-building across West Africa.

Speaking at the West Africa Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) Country Correspondents Conference held in Abuja, Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of FIRS emphasised that Nigeria has historically been a leader in international tax cooperation, providing technical assistance and capacity-building programs to WATAF member countries.

He also stated that the FIRS is keen on leveraging collaboration to address common challenges in tax administration, recognising the importance of domestic resource mobilisation for economic growth.

He also harped on the crucial role of effective communication in fostering voluntary compliance and shaping tax narratives.

“The FIRS remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity-building, not just in Nigeria but across the West African region.

“We recognise the importance of domestic resource mobilisation in achieving economic development and growth,” Adedeji noted.

Read also: Proposed tax reforms won’t introduce new taxes, says FIRS

His pledge comes as Nigeria undergoes significant tax reforms, with four ambitious bills awaiting legislative approval.

The ongoing reforms aim to boost tax revenue and enhance compliance, aligning with the broader goal of strengthening economic development through effective tax systems.

The WATAF Council meeting also focused on institutional sustainability and progress reports, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in tax administration.

Adedeji reminded participants that they are frontline ambassadors of the region’s tax institutions, responsible for shaping narratives, clarifying policies, and fostering voluntary compliance.

He commended WATAF for continuously providing a platform that fosters collaboration and capacity-building across West African tax administrations.

He further encouraged participants to engage actively in discussions and apply the insights gained to improve tax systems across the region.

Share