Firm redeems N9.2bn commercial paper, affirms sustainable growth

Johnvents Industries, an agribusiness and manufacturing firm, has said that it has successfully repaid its N9.2 billion Series 7 & 8 Commercial Paper, which has urther solidified its reputation as a reliable and trusted issuer in the Debt Capital Market.

John Alamu, Group Managing Director, Johnvents Group, a parent company of Johnvents Industries, while speaking on the successful repayment, said; “we are delighted to announce the timely repayment of our Series 7 and 8 Commercial Paper.”

According to him, the company, which has been rated BBB+ by both GCR and Datapro, has continued to demonstrate financial resilience and robust performance in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

He, therefore, said with the ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure, the company was committed to expanding its reach in the global agricultural industry while adhering to its mission of creating sustainable value across the ecosystem.

Alamu further said, “since the launching of this commercial paper programme in 2022, Johnvents Industries has redeemed a total of N24.5 billion, demonstrating its strong financial performance and sound business practices.

“The redemption of the Series 7 & 8 Commercial Paper, issued to support the company’s growth and liquidity, underscores its commitment to meeting financial obligations promptly.

“The company has, in the last three years, leveraged on its deep expertise in agribusiness, particularly cocoa processing, to drive significant growth and establish itself as a key player in the sector.

“Johnvents’ success in the commercial paper market, with a total redemption of N24.5 billion, is a testament to its financial discipline and growing influence in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

“This success reflects Johnvents’ unwavering commitment to financial prudence and reinforces the confidence placed in our organisation by the investing public.

“We are immensely grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support. Johnvents remains steadfast in delivering sustainable value, maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape.

“Johnvents Industries is currently positioned at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, focusing on creating long-term value through sustainable practices, local community development, and innovative solutions.”