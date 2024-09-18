Neveah redeems N1.9bn commercial paper

Ibidapo Lawal, chief executive officer of Neveah

Neveah Limited, a player in the commodity trading sector, has successfully redeemed its N1.9 billion Series 15 commercial paper notes, which were issued in November 2023.

Neveah has seen impressive growth since establishment in 2014, fueled by its expertise in exportation of solid minerals and agricultural products.

The company has raised a total of N25.51 billion through its commercial paper issuances, all of which have been fully repaid, highlighting its robust financial performance and ability to gain investor trust.

Ibidapo Lawal, CEO of Neveah Limited, appreciated the company’s investors for their continued support.

“Neveah’s success is a reflection of the trust and confidence our investors have in us,” Lawal remarked. “We are dedicated to upholding our reputation as a dependable and responsible partner in the commodities trading sector”, said Lawal.

Gbadebo Adenrele, managing director, investment banking at United Capital Plc, also lauded Neveah for what he called “its reliable repayment history.”

“Neveah has consistently used the funds raised from capital markets for its working capital needs and has shown a strong commitment to repaying investors promptly,” Adenrele noted.

“United Capital Plc is proud to have played a role as the Lead Arranger for all of Neveah’s commercial paper issuances”, he added.