Firm ready to launch digital infrastructure as rental fashion gains traction

To drive a new approach to fashionable dressing trending globally as rental fashion and resale, the authorities of Redbutton say preparations are at advanced stage for launching a digital platform that will provide technology infrastructure for the trend.

Redbutton, a sustainable fashion company which uses technology and local artistry to create fashion products, is known for fusing upcycled industrial and agro waste materials to create premium fashion items for professional women, while empowering local artisans.

The company says the digital platform to be known as RedXchange.fashion, which is for fashion exchange, is part of its sustainable fashion drive. The platform will be providing the technology infrastructure for fashion rental and resale while participants on the platform can trade with the idle fashion items in their wardrobes and make money from it.

Rental fashion is fast gaining traction around the world including Africa and Nigeria and, according to Chioma Ogbudimkpa, the Founder of Redbutton and RedXchange tech team lead, rental fashion could be a great option for those who want to save money, reduce waste, try out new styles, and enjoy the convenience of renting clothes, especially through a secure digital platform.

“RedXchange will offer both rental and resale services, where customers can rent their occasional clothing and accessories; brands and individuals can sell their high fashion pieces as second-hand items or as budget sale. Rental fashion is becoming increasingly popular to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion and to save money while still enjoying a variety of clothing options,” she said.

Rental fashion comes with huge opportunities in Nigeria which Ogbudimkpa linked to the flamboyant fashion culture of Nigerians and the boom in the entertainment industry where there were several red-carpet events, movie premieres, award shows, and other social events.

“Inspired by the flamboyant, rich cultural fashion in Nigeria, and the potential in circular fashion in Africa, RedXchange has the potential to become a phenomenon in circular fashion – a no-inventory digital fashion resale and rental platform, first of its kind in West Africa,” she said.

The fashion guru noted that, beyond commerce, RedXchange could create a viable ecosystem of circular fashionistas (Xchangers) and become a platform for other entrepreneurs or aspiring fashion entrepreneurs, making money from their wardrobes.

She said that RedXchange’s people-to-people platform benefits all stakeholders including lenders, sellers, renters, employees, and partner organisations, as well as decreasing fashion production carbon footprint.

Rental fashion and resale which has gained ground in many countries of the world including United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Australia, South Africa, among others, has a good number of benefits which Ogbudimkpa listed as Cost-effectiveness, sustainability, variety, and convenience.

She explained that renting fashion items was often more cost-effective than buying them outright, pointing out that instead of investing in a single piece of clothing that might only be worn a few times, someone could rent a variety of outfits for a fraction of the cost.

“Rental fashion helps to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion. Rather than buying and discarding clothes that may only be worn a few times, renting allows you to extend the lifespan of clothing items and reduce waste,” she said.

She added that renting fashion items allowed the renters to experiment with different styles and trends without committing to a purchase, meaning that they could try out new looks and find what works best for them without spending a lot of money.

In terms of convenience, Ogbudimkpa noted that rental fashion companies often offered delivery and pick-up services, making it easy for renters to rent clothes from the comfort of their homes. “This can be particularly convenient for special occasions, such as weddings or parties, where you may want to wear a unique outfit without investing in a one-time wear,” she said.