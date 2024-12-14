Firm leverages Nigeria’s mobile tech boom, unveils app to simplify access to financial services

Norrenberger, a leading integrated financial services group, has launched NorrenWorld, a mobile application designed to simplify investment and financial management for users across Nigeria and beyond.

The app’s release comes as Nigeria’s mobile tech market experiences rapid growth, driven by an increasingly tech-savvy population.

According to 2024 data from Statista, Nigeria’s smartphone user base is projected to grow by over 108% between 2024 and 2029, reaching an estimated 100 million users by 2029, underscoring the country’s readiness for mobile-driven financial solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Tony Edeh, Group Managing Director/CEO of Norrenberger, said that NorrenWorld is a comprehensive digital ecosystem offering cutting-edge features, including biometric authentication, seamless KYC onboarding via MetaMap, real-time portfolio management, and personalized investment tools.

These technologies, according to him, ensure a secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience tailored to the needs of diverse investors.

He highlighted the app’s significance in democratizing access to financial opportunities. “Our goal has always been to provide innovative solutions that simplify wealth creation and empower Nigerians. NorrenWorld does just that, bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance,” Edeh stated.

He added that the app is designed to prioritize user convenience with intuitive navigation, instant notifications, and a robust support system. “Users can register, complete KYC requirements, and start investing in minutes. Features such as one-tap investment funding, recurring payment setups, and seamless account management make financial management accessible to all, from experienced investors to small businesses,”

Pabina Yinkere, Managing Director of Norrenberger Asset Management, emphasized the app’s advanced security features. “With biometric login and real-time fraud detection, NorrenWorld allows users to manage their investments with confidence,” Yinkere said.

Amani Momodu, Group Head of Strategy Development & Business Growth, lauded the app’s sleek design and AI-powered support system. “NorrenWorld makes financial management intuitive, whether you’re monitoring investments, accessing the latest financial news, or seeking assistance,” Momodu noted.

“Key Features of NorrenWorld, Biometric Login: Secure access via fingerprint or facial recognition, Seamless KYC Onboarding: Quick and hassle-free onboarding using MetaMap, Real-Time Portfolio Management: Interactive tools for monitoring and managing investments.

“Multi-Account Management: Effortlessly switch between multiple accounts linked to one email or phone number. 24/7 AI-Powered Support: Assistance available anytime for user inquiries,”

