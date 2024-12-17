Firm expands Naija Market Day to Canada to foster African businesses, culture

Participants at the Naija Market Day in Calgary, Canada

Babsomo Communications has expanded its Naija Market Day to Calgary communities in Canada in its determination to foster African businesses and cultural heritage.

The Naija Market Day in Canada brought together over 70 vendors and attracted thousands of attendees, uniting the Nigerian and wider Canadian community in celebration of culture, entrepreneurship and diversity.

Naija Market Day is modelled after a traditional Nigerian open-air market, as the lively hub of activity, featuring vendors offering an array of goods, including authentic African cuisine, handmade crafts, fashion, and more.

According to the company, each event celebrates Africa’s rich heritage, featuring authentic food, music, crafts, and a wide variety of unique offerings from vendors representing the continent’s diverse cultures.

Abiodun Adetu, lead strategist of Babsomo Communications said this initiative is more than just business, noting that it’s about sharing Nigerian and African culture with the world, building bridges within communities, and empowering African entrepreneurs to thrive in a new market while maintaining the essence of home.

Adetu said the move by the company is following the highly successful events in Winnipeg and Brandon two other communities and serves as a platform to showcase African products and services to the Canadian community.

Adetu said that looking ahead to 2025, Naija Market Day is poised to grow even further as Babsomo Communications is excited to announce plans to expand to additional cities across Canada, ensuring even more communities experience the vibrancy of African culture.

“We are not done yet this is just the beginning. Each year, Naija Market Day will get bigger and better as we continue to share our culture and support African businesses,” Adetu added.

She said the success of Naija Market Day would not have been possible without the dedication and support of an incredible network of staff, volunteers, health agencies, media partners, sponsors, vendors and attendees.

Seyi Adetu a partner said that as Naija Market Day prepares to bring its rich African traditions to more cities in 2025, Babsomo Communications invites businesses, sponsors, and community members to join this remarkable movement. Together.

“We can continue to celebrate culture, foster connection, and create opportunities for growth and collaboration”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of Naijapreneur in Canada, Shalewa Onayemi, Naija Market Day’s media partner, said the initiative is a testament to the innovation and resilience of African entrepreneurs.

“We are proud to support this movement, which not only uplifts businesses but also bridges cultural gaps,” she said.

Olufemi Ojo of RBC, a proud sponsor, said the company is committed to supporting initiatives that empower communities and celebrate diversity.

Ojo said Naija Market Day aligns perfectly with the values of RBC and the company is thrilled to play a role in its success.

Shola Asiru of Blaaiz, a sponsor, said seeing Nigerian and African culture and heritage on showcase on such a grand scale is truly inspiring.

Asiri lauded Babsomo Communications for creating an unparalleled platform for African entrepreneurs.

Taiwo Aromasodu commended everyone who has supported the initiative from its inception describing them as the backbone of the initiative adding that the brand looks forward to building on this success together.

